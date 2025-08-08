Go with the Flow: Agoda’s Curated Guide to Asia’s Hidden Riverside Destinations

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has compiled a list of Asia’s hidden riverside destinations that promise unique cultural experiences as well as stunning views. From the lush coconut groves of Ben Tre in Vietnam to the floating markets of Banjarmasin in Indonesia, these lesser-known spots offer a refreshing escape from the usual tourist trails.

Riverside destinations have a unique allure that combines natural beauty, cultural richness, and a sense of tranquility. Whether it’s the gentle flow of a river reflecting the surrounding landscapes or the vibrant life that thrives along its banks, these destinations offer a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration. Travelers can immerse themselves in local traditions, enjoy scenic boat rides, or simply unwind by the water’s edge.

Agoda’s list of best-kept riverside destinations in Asia includes:

Ben Tre, Vietnam

Known as the “Coconut Kingdom,” Ben Tre is a riverside haven in the Mekong Delta. The Ham Luong River winds through lush coconut groves, offering visitors a chance to explore the region’s natural beauty. Take a boat ride through tranquil canals, visit local workshops producing coconut-based products, or enjoy fresh tropical fruits at riverside markets to enjoy the charm of Vietnam’s countryside. Banjarmasin, Indonesia

Known as the “City of a Thousand Rivers,” Banjarmasin is a vibrant hub of waterways. Its floating markets are a must-see, where vendors sell fresh produce and local goods from their boats. Take a river cruise to explore the unique stilt houses and experience the lively river culture. Chiang Khan , Thailand

This quaint riverside town along the Mekong River is a hidden gem. Known for its wooden houses and laid-back vibe, Chiang Khan is perfect for a slow-paced getaway. Rent a bike to explore the town, visit the morning market, or simply relax by the river with a cup of local coffee. Kuching, Malaysia

Kuching’s Sarawak River is the heart of this charming city. The riverfront promenade is perfect for evening strolls, with street food stalls and live music adding to the ambiance. Visitors can also take a river cruise to enjoy views of the city’s colonial architecture and lush surroundings. Andong Hahoe Village, South Korea

A UNESCO World Heritage site, this traditional village along the Nakdong River offers a glimpse into Korea’s past. Visitors can explore traditional hanok houses, watch cultural performances, or take a leisurely walk along the riverbank for a perfect blend of history and natural beauty. Taoyuan, Taiwan

Taoyuan’s riverside parks and scenic spots make it a great destination for nature lovers. The Daxi Old Street, with its historic architecture and local snacks, is a must-visit. Visitors can also enjoy cycling along the river trails or picnicking in the lush green parks. Maheshwar, India

Nestled along the sacred Narmada River , Maheshwar is a spiritual haven. Known for its stunning ghats (riverbank steps) and intricate handloom saris, this town offers a peaceful retreat. Explore the Ahilya Fort, take a boat ride at sunset, or simply soak in the serene vibes of this historic riverside gem. Iwakuni, Japan

Home to the iconic Kintai Bridge , Iwakuni is a riverside destination steeped in history. The Nishiki River provides a tranquil backdrop for cherry blossom viewing in spring. Visitors can also explore Iwakuni Castle or enjoy a traditional cormorant fishing experience.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, "Why settle for the ordinary when Asia's riverside gems are waiting to be explored? From cruising through coconut groves in Vietnam to enjoying the floating markets in Indonesia, these destinations are perfect for travelers who want to go with the flow and discover something extraordinary."

