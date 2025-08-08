Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association’s 2nd “Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme” Experience Sharing Seminar cum Premiere

Six local companies utilized AI technology to assist in animation production, showcasing the charm of Hong Kong’s creative arts
HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA), supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as the Lead Sponsor, is hosting the 2nd “Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme” (“Future Animation” Scheme). Following the earlier support for six selected local animation companies (“selected companies”) to participate and showcase at the 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market in France in June, an experience sharing seminar is being held today at the Hong Kong Art Centre. The six selected companies are invited to share their valuable experiences gained from participating in “Future Animation” Scheme, as well as the challenges and achievements faced in the process of applying AI-assisted animation production. Simultaneously, the organizer announced its jury’s choices to recognize outstanding production teams and works. Following the seminar, the Hong Kong premiere was held to allow industry professionals, the public, and media to appreciate the six locally produced original animations utilizing AI technology as assistance.
We were honored to have Mrs. Lowell CHO, Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries as the guest-of-honor, alongside Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA., to present the three Jury’s Choice awards.
Mrs. CHO, Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, acknowledged the positive feedback from the industry regarding the locally produced original animations under “Future Animation” Scheme and congratulated the winning teams.
Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA, expressed, “We are very pleased to successfully host the 2nd “Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme” and sincerely thank the Cultural Creative Industries Development Agency for their tremendous support. The rapid development of AI is having a significant impact on global animation creation. As a vibrant and creative city, we hope this Scheme will help local animation talents accelerate their mastery of AI’s practical applications production, enhance efficiency, leverage strengths, and promote industry innovation and long-term development. Through participation in international exhibitions and exchange activities, we also aim to showcase more excellent and diverse local original animation works internationally, demonstrating Hong Kong’s strength in the integration of art and technology and expanding more overseas collaboration opportunities.”
The “Future Animation” Scheme aims to provide comprehensive support to the six selected local animation companies, assisting the local animation industry in seeking breakthroughs and innovations in creation, while exploring the potential of AI to support animation production and enhance the local industry’s capabilities in animation creation and AI technology application. At the same time, it helps local original animations expand into local and overseas markets, creating more business opportunities.
Building on the outstanding achievements of last year program, the response to the 2nd “Future Animation” Scheme has been enthusiastic, receiving over 30 applications. The jury committee conducted rigorous evaluations and interviews based on the creativity and originality of the project proposals, design and artistic quality, narrative ability/visual impact, as well as the company’s history, ability to complete works, technical capability in AI application, and commitment to the programme, ultimately selecting the six local companies and their works for funding:
- A maximum subsidy of HK$850,000 to create an AI-assisted animation of 15-20 minutes;
- Receiving technical guidance for animation production provided by industry experts for free;
- Two interns assigned for free to assist in producing animations with the help of AI, and the interns’ salaries were paid by the “Future Animation” Scheme;
- Free participation in the Hong Kong Pavilion at the 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and MIFA;
- Participated in the experience sharing seminar cum premiere held on 8 August in Hong Kong, sharing learning and creative experiences in applying AI to animation production, and assisting Hong Kong’s original animation in further applying AI;
- Receiving a series of trainings on intellectual property using AI and its legal risks, latest AI tools and trends related to animation production.
The experience sharing seminar was successfully held today, followed immediately by the premiere of the six original animations under “Future Animation” Scheme, allowing more industry professionals and the public to appreciate locally produced animations using AI assistance. For more details about the 2nd “Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme”, please visit the official website: https://futureanimation.com.hk/.
List of six selected companies of 2nd “Future Animation” Scheme (arranged in alphabetical order by company name)
|
Company Names
|
Work Title
|
Animation Synopsis
|
924 Studio Limited
|
Kill Danny
|
This is a short animation firm named:
|
Astro Heart
|
The Dream
|
This is a story about Helena chasing
|
Company Names
|
Work Title
|
Animation Synopsis
|
Free-D Workshop
|
Roboy
|
At the edge of a vast desert, a grumpy
|
ManyMany
|
Nine
|
Waking up on time. Starting work on
|
Morph Workshop
|
Silili & Tree
|
The desire for balance seems a
|
Company Names
|
Work Title
|
Animation Synopsis
|
StepC.
|
Depths of
|
When matter collides, light is born—but
2nd AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme – List of Jury’s Choice: (arranged in alphabetical order by company name)
|
Company Names
|
Work Title
|
Free-D Workshop Limited
|
Roboy
|
ManyMany Creations Limited
|
Nine Awaken
|
Morph Workshop
|
Silili & Tree
About Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)
Established in 1999, HKDEA is a non-profit organisation aiming to promote digital entertainment development in Hong Kong. Its mission points toward the achievement of the following goals – boosting prosperity of the digital entertainment industry by fostering cooperation among local developers; opening up and development of digital market; enhancement of local technology so as to raise the competitiveness of Hong Kong production; promoting communication between digital entertainment industry and other related industries such as toys, entertainment and visual games; building a favourable image for digital entertainment; and protection of intellectual property rights and scrapping counterfeit products.
For more information, please visit HKDEA’s website at www.hkdea.org
About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)
The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.
CCIDA’s website: www.ccidahk.gov.hk