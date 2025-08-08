Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association’s 2nd “Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme” Experience Sharing Seminar cum Premiere

Six local companies utilized AI technology to assist in animation production, showcasing the charm of Hong Kong’s creative arts

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA), supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as the Lead Sponsor, is hosting the 2nd “Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme” (“Future Animation” Scheme). Following the earlier support for six selected local animation companies (“selected companies”) to participate and showcase at the 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market in France in June, an experience sharing seminar is being held today at the Hong Kong Art Centre. The six selected companies are invited to share their valuable experiences gained from participating in “Future Animation” Scheme, as well as the challenges and achievements faced in the process of applying AI-assisted animation production. Simultaneously, the organizer announced its jury’s choices to recognize outstanding production teams and works. Following the seminar, the Hong Kong premiere was held to allow industry professionals, the public, and media to appreciate the six locally produced original animations utilizing AI technology as assistance.

We were honored to have Mrs. Lowell CHO, Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries as the guest-of-honor, alongside Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA., to present the three Jury’s Choice awards.

Mrs. CHO, Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, acknowledged the positive feedback from the industry regarding the locally produced original animations under “Future Animation” Scheme and congratulated the winning teams.

Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA, expressed, “We are very pleased to successfully host the 2nd “Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme” and sincerely thank the Cultural Creative Industries Development Agency for their tremendous support. The rapid development of AI is having a significant impact on global animation creation. As a vibrant and creative city, we hope this Scheme will help local animation talents accelerate their mastery of AI’s practical applications production, enhance efficiency, leverage strengths, and promote industry innovation and long-term development. Through participation in international exhibitions and exchange activities, we also aim to showcase more excellent and diverse local original animation works internationally, demonstrating Hong Kong’s strength in the integration of art and technology and expanding more overseas collaboration opportunities.”

The “Future Animation” Scheme aims to provide comprehensive support to the six selected local animation companies, assisting the local animation industry in seeking breakthroughs and innovations in creation, while exploring the potential of AI to support animation production and enhance the local industry’s capabilities in animation creation and AI technology application. At the same time, it helps local original animations expand into local and overseas markets, creating more business opportunities.

Building on the outstanding achievements of last year program, the response to the 2nd “Future Animation” Scheme has been enthusiastic, receiving over 30 applications. The jury committee conducted rigorous evaluations and interviews based on the creativity and originality of the project proposals, design and artistic quality, narrative ability/visual impact, as well as the company’s history, ability to complete works, technical capability in AI application, and commitment to the programme, ultimately selecting the six local companies and their works for funding:

A maximum subsidy of HK$850,000 to create an AI-assisted animation of 15-20 minutes; Receiving technical guidance for animation production provided by industry experts for free; Two interns assigned for free to assist in producing animations with the help of AI, and the interns’ salaries were paid by the “Future Animation” Scheme; Free participation in the Hong Kong Pavilion at the 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and MIFA; Participated in the experience sharing seminar cum premiere held on 8 August in Hong Kong , sharing learning and creative experiences in applying AI to animation production, and assisting Hong Kong’s original animation in further applying AI; Receiving a series of trainings on intellectual property using AI and its legal risks, latest AI tools and trends related to animation production.

The experience sharing seminar was successfully held today, followed immediately by the premiere of the six original animations under “Future Animation” Scheme, allowing more industry professionals and the public to appreciate locally produced animations using AI assistance. For more details about the 2nd “Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme”, please visit the official website: https://futureanimation.com.hk/.

List of six selected companies of 2nd “Future Animation” Scheme (arranged in alphabetical order by company name)

Company Names Work Title Animation Synopsis 924 Studio Limited Kill Danny

1999 This is a short animation firm named:

Kill Danny 1999, which is the third

part of the Kill Danny trilogy, a Hong

Kong Action comedy themed IP.

Striving to pay tribute to the golden

era of Hong Kong film art and to

recreate the genre for a global

audience. Astro Heart

Limited The Dream

of Helena This is a story about Helena chasing

her dream. An accidental discovery

in the library sparks her interest in

astronomy. Despite her efforts, she

faces social challenges and unfair

treatment. How will she overcome

obstacles and find the strength to

move forward?

Company Names Work Title Animation Synopsis Free-D Workshop

Limited Roboy At the edge of a vast desert, a grumpy

mechanic is thrust into a chaotic

adventure: when a nuclear-powered

robot crash-lands at his repair station

and a stranded rescue team member

commandeers his vehicle for an urgent

mission.

Joined by a magnetic robot with a

mysterious past, this misfit team must

navigate treacherous forests, unravel

the secrets of a catastrophic power

station shutdown, and overcome bizarre

challenges—from malfunctioning

machines to personal conflicts. With its

blend of humor, striking visuals, and

heartfelt storytelling, this high-voltage

adventure sparks an unforgettable

journey of growth and unexpected

friendships. ManyMany

Creations Limited Nine

Awaken Waking up on time. Starting work on

time. Leaving the office on time. Having

meals on time. Going to sleep on time.

He works in a micro space station on a

tiny moon orbiting a mega planet, day

after day, night after night. Is it real? Is it

life? He never thinks about questions

like these until she shows up. She

wants to disrupt his routine. She tries to

short-circuit him. Why does she want to

do that? Will she succeed in saving him

from this loop? Morph Workshop Silili & Tree The desire for balance seems a

fundamental aspect of our nature,

deeply rooted in our genes. Silili & Tree

is a story delving into the idea of

balance, not just for individuals but also

for communities and the wider world. By

seeking balance, Silili harnesses the

power of frequency and resonance to

embark on a transformative journey

towards becoming a tree spirit. From

the moment she left her mother tree,

she, like the other elves, was searching

for an ideal to become, however, she

didn’t realise that her journey had

inadvertently harmed a tree but saved

the plants of an entire island.

Company Names Work Title Animation Synopsis StepC. Depths of

Light When matter collides, light is born—but

what kind of light? What form will it

take? These are not choices we can

make.

2nd AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme – List of Jury’s Choice: (arranged in alphabetical order by company name)

Company Names Work Title Free-D Workshop Limited Roboy ManyMany Creations Limited Nine Awaken Morph Workshop Silili & Tree

About Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)

Established in 1999, HKDEA is a non-profit organisation aiming to promote digital entertainment development in Hong Kong. Its mission points toward the achievement of the following goals – boosting prosperity of the digital entertainment industry by fostering cooperation among local developers; opening up and development of digital market; enhancement of local technology so as to raise the competitiveness of Hong Kong production; promoting communication between digital entertainment industry and other related industries such as toys, entertainment and visual games; building a favourable image for digital entertainment; and protection of intellectual property rights and scrapping counterfeit products.

For more information, please visit HKDEA’s website at www.hkdea.org

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

CCIDA’s website: www.ccidahk.gov.hk