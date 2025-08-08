Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association’s 2nd “Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme” Experience Sharing Seminar cum Premiere

32.6 C
Six local companies utilized AI technology to assist in animation production, showcasing the charm of Hong Kong’s creative arts

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA), supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as the Lead Sponsor, is hosting the 2nd “Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme” (“Future Animation” Scheme). Following the earlier support for six selected local animation companies (“selected companies”) to participate and showcase at the 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market in France in June, an experience sharing seminar is being held today at the Hong Kong Art Centre. The six selected companies are invited to share their valuable experiences gained from participating in “Future Animation” Scheme, as well as the challenges and achievements faced in the process of applying AI-assisted animation production. Simultaneously, the organizer announced its jury’s choices to recognize outstanding production teams and works. Following the seminar, the Hong Kong premiere was held to allow industry professionals, the public, and media to appreciate the six locally produced original animations utilizing AI technology as assistance.

We were honored to have Mrs. Lowell CHO, Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries as the guest-of-honor, alongside Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA., to present the three Jury’s Choice awards.

Mrs. CHO, Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, acknowledged the positive feedback from the industry regarding the locally produced original animations under “Future Animation” Scheme and congratulated the winning teams.

Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA, expressed, “We are very pleased to successfully host the 2nd “Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme” and sincerely thank the Cultural Creative Industries Development Agency for their tremendous support. The rapid development of AI is having a significant impact on global animation creation. As a vibrant and creative city, we hope this Scheme will help local animation talents accelerate their mastery of AI’s practical applications production, enhance efficiency, leverage strengths, and promote industry innovation and long-term development. Through participation in international exhibitions and exchange activities, we also aim to showcase more excellent and diverse local original animation works internationally, demonstrating Hong Kong’s strength in the integration of art and technology and expanding more overseas collaboration opportunities.”

The “Future Animation” Scheme aims to provide comprehensive support to the six selected local animation companies, assisting the local animation industry in seeking breakthroughs and innovations in creation, while exploring the potential of AI to support animation production and enhance the local industry’s capabilities in animation creation and AI technology application. At the same time, it helps local original animations expand into local and overseas markets, creating more business opportunities.

Building on the outstanding achievements of last year program, the response to the 2nd “Future Animation” Scheme has been enthusiastic, receiving over 30 applications. The jury committee conducted rigorous evaluations and interviews based on the creativity and originality of the project proposals, design and artistic quality, narrative ability/visual impact, as well as the company’s history, ability to complete works, technical capability in AI application, and commitment to the programme, ultimately selecting the six local companies and their works for funding:

  1. A maximum subsidy of HK$850,000 to create an AI-assisted animation of 15-20 minutes;
  2. Receiving technical guidance for animation production provided by industry experts for free;
  3. Two interns assigned for free to assist in producing animations with the help of AI, and the interns’ salaries were paid by the “Future Animation” Scheme;
  4. Free participation in the Hong Kong Pavilion at the 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and MIFA;
  5. Participated in the experience sharing seminar cum premiere held on 8 August in Hong Kong, sharing learning and creative experiences in applying AI to animation production, and assisting Hong Kong’s original animation in further applying AI;
  6. Receiving a series of trainings on intellectual property using AI and its legal risks, latest AI tools and trends related to animation production.

The experience sharing seminar was successfully held today, followed immediately by the premiere of the six original animations under “Future Animation” Scheme, allowing more industry professionals and the public to appreciate locally produced animations using AI assistance. For more details about the 2nd “Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme”, please visit the official website: https://futureanimation.com.hk/.

List of six selected companies of 2nd “Future Animation” Scheme (arranged in alphabetical order by company name)

Company Names

Work Title

Animation Synopsis

924 Studio Limited

Kill Danny
1999

This is a short animation firm named:
Kill Danny 1999, which is the third
part of the Kill Danny trilogy, a Hong
Kong Action comedy themed IP.
Striving to pay tribute to the golden
era of Hong Kong film art and to
recreate the genre for a global
audience.

Astro Heart
Limited

The Dream
of Helena

This is a story about Helena chasing
her dream. An accidental discovery
in the library sparks her interest in
astronomy. Despite her efforts, she
faces social challenges and unfair
treatment. How will she overcome
obstacles and find the strength to
move forward?

 

 

Company Names

Work Title

Animation Synopsis

Free-D Workshop
Limited

Roboy

At the edge of a vast desert, a grumpy
mechanic is thrust into a chaotic
adventure: when a nuclear-powered
robot crash-lands at his repair station
and a stranded rescue team member
commandeers his vehicle for an urgent
mission.
Joined by a magnetic robot with a
mysterious past, this misfit team must
navigate treacherous forests, unravel
the secrets of a catastrophic power
station shutdown, and overcome bizarre
challenges—from malfunctioning
machines to personal conflicts. With its
blend of humor, striking visuals, and
heartfelt storytelling, this high-voltage
adventure sparks an unforgettable
journey of growth and unexpected
friendships.

 

ManyMany
Creations Limited

Nine
Awaken

Waking up on time. Starting work on
time. Leaving the office on time. Having
meals on time. Going to sleep on time.
He works in a micro space station on a
tiny moon orbiting a mega planet, day
after day, night after night. Is it real? Is it
life? He never thinks about questions
like these until she shows up. She
wants to disrupt his routine. She tries to
short-circuit him. Why does she want to
do that? Will she succeed in saving him
from this loop?

 

Morph Workshop

Silili & Tree

The desire for balance seems a
fundamental aspect of our nature,
deeply rooted in our genes. Silili & Tree
is a story delving into the idea of
balance, not just for individuals but also
for communities and the wider world. By
seeking balance, Silili harnesses the
power of frequency and resonance to
embark on a transformative journey
towards becoming a tree spirit. From
the moment she left her mother tree,
she, like the other elves, was searching
for an ideal to become, however, she
didn’t realise that her journey had
inadvertently harmed a tree but saved
the plants of an entire island.

 

Company Names

Work Title

Animation Synopsis

StepC.

Depths of
Light

When matter collides, light is born—but
what kind of light? What form will it
take? These are not choices we can
make.

 

2nd AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme – List of Jury’s Choice: (arranged in alphabetical order by company name)

Company Names

Work Title

Free-D Workshop Limited

Roboy

ManyMany Creations Limited

Nine Awaken

Morph Workshop

Silili & Tree

 

Photo Download Link: Photo Link

About Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)

Established in 1999, HKDEA is a non-profit organisation aiming to promote digital entertainment development in Hong Kong. Its mission points toward the achievement of the following goals – boosting prosperity of the digital entertainment industry by fostering cooperation among local developers; opening up and development of digital market; enhancement of local technology so as to raise the competitiveness of Hong Kong production; promoting communication between digital entertainment industry and other related industries such as toys, entertainment and visual games; building a favourable image for digital entertainment; and protection of intellectual property rights and scrapping counterfeit products. 

For more information, please visit HKDEA’s website at www.hkdea.org

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

CCIDA’s website: www.ccidahk.gov.hk

 

 

