LSBF Singapore Campus Recognised as Prime Employer Partner for Championing Local Talent and Career Comebacks

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a bold affirmation of its people-first values, The London School of Business & Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus is recognised as a Prime Employer Partner by WSG-Ingeus —celebrates the institution’s unwavering commitment to empowering local talent, supporting career comebacks, and advancing inclusive hiring practices.



CEO, LSBF Global, Rathakrishnan Govind speaks on-camera during the WSG-Ingeus national campaign video shoot, held at the London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore campus. The filming spotlights LSBF’s role as a Prime Employer Partner, championing local talent, career comebacks, and inclusive hiring.

At a time when mid-career transitions and workforce re-entry are national priorities, LSBF Singapore has emerged as a model employer. Since 2022, nearly 15% of the LSBF workforce has been recruited through its partnership with WSG-Ingeus — many of whom are return-to-work women, PMETs, and mid-career switchers.

“Our belief has always been simple: when given the chance, people will rise. We don’t just hire; we invest in human potential,” said Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO, LSBF Global.

The school’s hiring philosophy — “Singaporeans First” — is more than policy; it’s a movement.

It began with one powerful hire: a woman returning to the workforce who has since become a thriving, integral part of the LSBF family. Her story, and others like it, now take centre stage in a national video campaign by WSG-Ingeus, filmed at LSBF Singapore and led by Ingeus Director Benjamin Robert.

This recognition cements LSBF Singapore not only as a hub for academic excellence but as a trailblazer in equitable employment — proving that education and opportunity go hand in hand.

About London School of Business & Finance (LSBF)

The London School of Business & Finance (LSBF), founded in 2003 and a member of the Global University System (GUS), serves over 25,000 students across more than 40 countries. With campuses in key cities including the UK, Singapore, and Malaysia, LSBF has expanded its international footprint, particularly in Asia. LSBF Singapore campus offers over 100 programmes in business, finance, law, hospitality, and technology, and collaborate with reputable universities to provide internationally recognised qualifications. LSBF holds EduTrust certification, partners with organizations like Grab, Deloitte and ISCA, and is an ACCA Approved Learning Partner. In recognition of its future-focused approach to education, LSBF was honoured with the Singapore Business Review’s International Business Award in Education for two consecutive years – 2024 and 2025. These accolades reaffirm LSBF’s commitment to delivering quality, industry-aligned education that empowers aspiring professionals globally.