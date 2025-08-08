MBR to GPT: Secure Boot Becomes Key for Windows 11, AAA Games, and Pro-Grade Apps

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a leading provider of data recovery, file backup, and disk management solutions, EaseUS has observed that an increasing number of PC users encounter errors such as “Secure Boot is not enabled” or “MBR disk is not supported” when upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11 or installing modern, large-scale software/games. Today, UEFI boot, Secure Boot, and GPT partition style are critical for system upgrades and software compatibility.

Market Trend

Growing demand for heavy-duty applications

Many high-end games, professional software, and cloud security applications now require Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 features, which are only supported when the system disk uses the GPT partition format.

Windows 10 support ends

With Microsoft ending Windows 10 updates on October 14, 2025, millions of users must upgrade to Windows 11. This operating system requires Secure Boot to be enabled and GPT partitioning for installation.

Without GPT, Secure Boot cannot be enabled, blocking Windows 11 upgrades and some new games or software.

EaseUS’ Solution

To address these challenges, EaseUS Partition Master offers a reliable and user-friendly solution. This disk management software can convert MBR to GPT without losing any data. Check the table to learn how EaseUS Partition master makes MBR to GPT conversion safe and worry-free:

User Concern EaseUS Partition Master Data Safety No data loss during MBR to GPT conversion Conversion Speed Fast Software Stability Proven stable performance with minimal risk of failure or errors during MBR to GPT conversion Ease of Use User-friendly interface allows conversion with just a few clicks, no technical skills required Supported Systems Support Windows 11/10/8/7/XP/Vista Post-Conversion Stability Fully support Windows 11 and Secure Boot

As Windows 10 approaches the end of its support and more demanding applications require higher hardware specifications, enhancing system security/compatibility, as well as adopting GPT style, have become top priorities. EaseUS simplifies this critical MBR to GPT conversion by offering a fast, reliable, and user-friendly MBR-to-GPT conversion tool—helping users overcome common upgrade obstacles while minimizing the risk of data loss.

For users planning to upgrade to Windows 11 or run the latest software and games, EaseUS Partition Master ensures a smooth and worry-free upgrade process. To learn how EaseUS can help protect your device, operating systems, and simplify the upgrade process, visit the official EaseUS website: https://www.easeus.com

