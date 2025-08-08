New MMORPG LORDNINE: Infinite Class Opened Global Trading Platform “NEXT Market”

Introduced a USD₮-based global trading system in partnership with LINE NEXT

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global game developer and publisher Smilegate announced the opening of “NEXT Market,” a global item trading platform by LINE NEXT for its new MMORPG LORDNINE: Infinite Class (developed by NX3GAMES), on August 8.



NEXT Market is a customized game item market operated by LINE NEXT that provides a safe and convenient system for in-game item sales and user-to-user transactions through a 1:1 matching system with games. Users can sell items they acquire through gameplay and receive rewards in USD₮ and other digital assets. In partnership with LINE NEXT, LORDNINE aims to go beyond traditional gameplay by enabling users to extend the value of their in-game activities through global item trading.

USD₮(Tether), the primary payment method on the platform, is the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin and is widely recognized as a reliable digital asset. The marketplace operates on the “Kaia blockchain”, providing a reliable environment for global item trading and stable settlement between users.

To mark the opening of NEXT Market, Smilegate is holding an in-game mission event. Users who complete all missions will receive a total of 7 USD₮ and an exclusive mount item, “Echo of the Forest Sylvaris.” Additionally, 200 users who complete all missions will be randomly selected to receive an extra 100 USD₮.

More details are available on the official LORDNINE official site (https://l9asia.onstove.com/) and event page (https://l9asia.nextmarket.games/mission).