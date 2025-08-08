Octa broker’s coding bootcamp in Malaysia: Stage 1 completed

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 August 2025 – Sponsored by Octa broker, the second instalment of the STATUS 200 coding bootcamp is held on-site in Kuala Lumpur. Stage 1 is already over—28 students out of 34 successfully completed their test assignments and proceeded to Stage 2. This second part of the bootcamp will be challenging and exciting for the participants as they dive deeper into coding across 240 hours of intense learning.

This summer, for the second year in a row, Octa broker teamed up with Ideas International to carry out a free coding bootcamp in Malaysia. Back in 2024, the STATUS 200 bootcamp received great feedback from both teachers and participants, so the continuation was really due.

This year, the STATUS 200 2.0 bootcamp is held exclusively on-site in Kuala Lumpur, in two stages. While the first stage offered an introductory HTML & CSS basics course, the second one is much longer and much more intense. Stretching throughout July and August, it consists of a whopping 240 study hours over six weeks, with sessions running eight hours per day, five days a week. The Stage 2 agenda focuses on JavaScript, Node.js, and AI-powered development tools.

Out of 34 initial participants, 28 were selected for Stage 2 based on their attendance and test assignment results. Given that the bootcamp doesn’t require a coding background, the agenda looks very ambitious: students who complete Stage 2 will acquire the coding skills sufficient for a junior developer-level position.

As in 2024, Octa’s partner for this charity project is Ideas International. It’s a Kuala Lumpur-based inclusive secondary school that focuses on promoting affordable education among underprivileged, UNHCR (The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), foreign, and Malaysian students.

Bootcamp’s goals



In accordance with its long-term charity mission, Octa broker believes in creating educational and personal development opportunities in various regions. Octa chose coding as the focus area of its bootcamp because it is a merit-based field where background is much less important than hard work. In this respect, coding creates new career and life opportunities—as does trading in the financial markets.

Some students even see coding and trading as complementary disciplines. In the words of one of this year’s bootcamp participants, ‘I’m serious about using code to improve my trading and ready to put in the time and effort to make it happen. For me, every challenge is a chance to learn and grow. That is exactly what makes coding so exciting’.

As the sponsor and driving force behind the bootcamp, Octa broker looks forward to students successfully completing the second stage. Octa believes the 2025 graduates will receive a career and motivation boost through their newly acquired coding skills and networking experience.

Octa Broker

Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including improving educational infrastructure and funding short-notice relief projects to support local communities. In Southeast Asia, Octa received the ‘Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024’ and the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.