OPPO Celebrates SG60 with Local Communities, Inspiring Singaporeans to Reconnect Through Creativity and Technology

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 August 2025 – In celebration of Singapore’s 60th birthday, OPPO Singapore has launched its vibrant SG60 campaign, a multi-dimensional initiative designed to honour this milestone through youth creativity, technology, and community engagement.

As a flagship component of the campaign and part of the OPPO LUMO Photography Awards 2025, OPPO has proudly invited local photography community to capture the nation’s unique spirit under the theme “Super Every Singapore Moment.” This initiative invites Singaporeans to capture and celebrate the spirit of the nation through the lens of their smartphones.

A social video was later created to celebrate SG60, highlighting how camera technology can empower creative expression and bridge connections with local creative communities. Featuring local celebrity Romeo Tan, the video highlights the works of 20 photography enthusiasts whose images reflect everyday beauty, diversity, and spirit of Singapore. More than just a tribute, the video serves as a visual letter to the nation, crafted through the collective lens of local talent. These powerful visuals not only demonstrate the professional-grade imaging capabilities of OPPO smartphones but also show the role of technology in enabling authentic storytelling. The photos document authentic, heartfelt moments that reflect everyday life in Singapore, from bustling coffee shops and quiet HDB corners to national landmarks and cultural celebrations.

Singaporeans are still encouraged participate in the OPPO LUMO Photography Awards 2025 and submit their entries from now until October 15, 2025, via the official contest platform. Winners can also stand a chance to win up to USD$5,000, and have their work exhibited globally.

Simultaneously, OPPO has partnered with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) veNTUre programme to launch the youth-driven “OPPO Creative Studio,” jointly organised with NTU’s Career & Attachment Office. This initiative equips students with industry insights, strategic marketing guidance, and potential internship opportunities while challenging them with a core question: “What does SG60 mean to you?” More than just a problem statement, this challenge taps into a deeper campaign focus, inspiring the younger generation to feel more connected to their country using OPPO smartphones.

In today’s networked world, young people in Singapore are constantly surrounded by global content. While this brings inspiration, it can also dilute local connections and cultural roots. OPPO Singapore leverages SG60 as an opportunity for students to pause and reflect, encouraging the younger generation to reconnect with their roots, reignite a sense of national pride, and rediscover the stories, voices, and visuals that resonate as home.

Students are encouraged to explore and express their reflections on nationhood using the newly launched OPPO Reno14 Pro. With OPPO’s next-generation AI imaging engine, students capture Singapore’s vibrant cityscape and everyday moments, sharing diverse interpretations of the nation’s 60th birthday. As part of the creative campaign, students have created a dedicated Instagram account, @FromThenToNowSG60, to foster social interaction and community engagement. All photos have been uploaded to this account, encouraging more Singaporeans to join in by capturing and sharing their own moments to reflect the old and new of Singapore. This collective digital gallery invites the public to reflect, engage, and celebrate SG60 through the eyes of Singapore’s next generation.

Through both the local photo contest and the OPPO x NTU veNTUre collaboration, the SG60 campaign reflects OPPO’s long-standing commitment to empowering local communities through technology, creativity, and culture. This aligns with OPPO’s brand mission to inspire people to ‘Make your moment’ by capturing meaningful experiences with the help of innovative technology. “SG60 marks a significant milestone in Singapore’s history and is one of the nation’s most anticipated celebrations. In honour of this occasion, OPPO is proud to collaborate with local photography enthusiasts and emerging young talents to co-create meaningful content that celebrates the spirit of the nation. By encouraging individuals to capture the beauty around them, OPPO reaffirms its commitment to empowering Singaporeans with a platform to express their creativity and commemorate this momentous day.” Said Dylan Yu, Marketing Director of OPPO Singapore. Looking ahead, OPPO will continue to localise marketing efforts, support community-led storytelling, and invest in technological innovation to engage Singaporean consumers more deeply. As Singapore reflects on 60 years of nation-building, OPPO’s SG60 campaign marks a new chapter where the stories of tomorrow are written by the voices of today.

