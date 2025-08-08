OutSystems Appoints Sei-joon Ahn as New Country Manager for South Korea

The appointment marks the company’s continued expansion in South Korea, with a focus on strengthening domestic channels and partner ecosystem.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OutSystems , a leading AI-powered low-code development platform, today announced the appointment of Sei-joon Ahn as the new Country Manager for South Korea. Following the company’s expansion into South Korea in September 2024 to meet rising demand for AI solutions, Ahn will spearhead local business development and deepen customer and partner ecosystem ties to accelerate AI-powered low-code digital transformation across various industries.

“The strong momentum for low-code and AI adoption in South Korea reflects the increasing pressure organizations are feeling to accelerate innovation and digital transformation. Establishing local operations has allowed us to deliver more tailored, on-the-ground support for our customers, empowering them to respond to business needs with greater agility and speed,” said Mark Weaser, Vice President of OutSystems APAC. “Ahn’s deep expertise in enterprise software, cloud, and go-to-market execution for AI-powered solutions, together with his knowledge of the local Korean market, positions him to lead our next phase of growth and strengthen our impact in Korea’s fast-evolving digital landscape.”

With over two decades of leadership experience in the IT industry, Ahn brings a proven track record of driving market expansion strategies and building strong channel networks. Prior to joining OutSystems, Ahn held key positions in leading global software and cloud companies, including Splunk, Oracle, Cato Networks, Zinier, TIBCO, GXS, MicroStrategy, and PGi.

“South Korea is one of Asia’s most dynamic markets for low-code and AI adoption, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, finance, and telecommunications, where rapid, scalable agent and application development is key to driving digital transformation strategies and security and governance are critical,” said Ahn. “With Korean enterprises actively seeking more agile and cost-effective approaches to innovation, we remain committed to enabling customers to unlock long-term business value with our AI-powered low-code solutions by investing in local talent, strengthening collaboration with the domestic technology ecosystem, and expanding strategic partnerships with key players. I look forward to working with the team to build a thriving community of Korean developers and system integrators across the country.”

In July 2025, OutSystems unveiled the Early Access Program for OutSystems Agent Workbench enabling enterprises to create and orchestrate intelligent agents for any use case—and across any department, workflow, or data—with enterprise-grade security and control. OutSystems has also been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) for the ninth year, paving the way for agentic AI innovation.

