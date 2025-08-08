Precision Timing to Power the Future Montage Technology Unveils High-Performance Clock Chip Portfolio

SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Montage Technology today announced customer sampling of its clock buffer and spread-spectrum oscillator products, following the successful mass production of its clock generator chips. Featuring high performance, low power consumption, and ease of use, these clock chips provide precise and reliable timing support for applications in AI, communications, industrial control, and beyond.



Montage Technology’s Clock Chips

Clock chips are often considered the “heartbeat” of electronic systems, providing the essential timing signals that ensure synchronized operation. The quality of these signals is critical to system stability and reliability. Drawing on its deep expertise in mixed-signal IC design, core I/O technology, and PLL modules, Montage Technology has successfully developed a new portfolio of clock chips with industry-leading performance. These products support the construction of complete clock tree solutions, enabling improved system efficiency across a wide range of industries.

Product Portfolio Highlights:

Clock Generators : Support up to 4 independent differential outputs and deliver highly accurate timing signals

: Support up to 4 independent differential outputs and deliver highly accurate timing signals Clock Buffers : Provide 4 to 10 scalable outputs for lossless signal distribution

: Provide 4 to 10 scalable outputs for lossless signal distribution Spread-Spectrum Oscillators: Effectively suppress electromagnetic interference (EMI) to enhance system stability

Key Features:

Advanced mixed-signal architecture for industry-leading ultra-low output phase noise

Flexible per-channel output configuration (I/O type, drive strength, voltage, frequency, spread spectrum) for precise receiver alignment

Enhanced signal integrity, reduced power consumption and lower design complexity

With the rapid growth in AI computing, 5G, and industrial automation, the demand for stable and accurate timing solutions continues to rise. Montage Technology’s clock chips, offering high reliability, low jitter, and multi-application flexibility, have passed stringent validation by leading industry partners. These products are well-suited for deployment in AI servers, data centers, communication infrastructure, industrial control systems, consumer electronics, and automotive electronics.

“Clock chips are fundamental to system stability,” said Stephen Tai, President of Montage Technology. “Through continuous innovation, we deliver clock solutions that combine superior performance with exceptional flexibility. This product launch marks a significant milestone in high-precision timing, and we remain committed to customer-driven R&D to support digital and intelligent transformation across industries.”

Product Availability

Clock Generators : 6 models, now in mass production

: 6 models, now in mass production Clock Buffers : 20 models, available for sampling

: 20 models, available for sampling Spread-Spectrum Oscillators: 4 models, available for sampling

For more information, please contact your Montage Technology sales representative at globalsales@montage-tech.com.