Toshiba Signs MOU to Explore Use of Weather Data Service in Malaysia’s Smart Farming Flagship Project

– Pilot Project to Guide Farming Operations with Forecasts of Localized Downpours –

KAWASAKI, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia’s MyDIGITAL Corporation and the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) on exploring the use of Toshiba’s advanced Weather Data Service in Malaysia’s flagship smart farming initiative, Projek Ladang Padi IR4.0.

The MoU marks a significant step in Toshiba’s efforts to support climate resilience and agricultural innovation in Malaysia by leveraging its forecasting technology to address the growing challenges posed by extreme weather.



The signatories hold the signed MoU: Zulkifli bin Romli, General Manager of MADA; Adrian Marcellus, CEO of MyDIGITAL Corporation; and Naoki Yamaguchi, General Manager of ICT Solutions Division, Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (left to right)

Like many other countries, Japan and Malaysia are experiencing an increase in sudden, localized heavy rainstorms that are difficult to predict. In Malaysia, where prolonged monsoon rains are already a challenge, these intense downpours can physically damage paddies, and worsen ground saturation and flooding, leading to widespread damage. This rise in extreme and erratic weather highlights the urgent need for rapid and highly accurate forecasting technologies to mitigate their impact.

Toshiba launched its Weather Data Service in Japan in May 2023, leveraging real-time radar data and the company’s proprietary analysis to deliver highly accurate forecasts of localized downpours and their intensity. As part of its global expansion of the business, Toshiba signed an MoU with MyDIGITAL in February 2024 to explore the technology’s application in Malaysia. Through this ongoing collaboration, Toshiba began discussions with MADA to assess the potential use of the service in MADA’s flagship smart farming project, Projek Ladang Padi IR4.0.

Established in 1972, MADA leads Malaysia’s largest agricultural development initiative, focused on enhancing rice productivity, farmer livelihoods and regional economic growth in the Muda region in northwest peninsula Malaysia. The current smart farming project, supported by government funding, integrates digital technologies to transform rice farming in the region.

Facilitated by MyDIGITAL, Toshiba and MADA will carry out a pilot project to evaluate how Toshiba’s Weather Data Service can support agricultural decision-making in rice cultivation. In the pilot, Toshiba will analyze real-time weather radar data from the Malaysian Meteorological Department and forecast the likelihood and intensity of localized heavy rainfall. Alerts based on the analysis will be sent to MADA as needed, and MADA will use water gates to manage water flow in rice paddies. This process is expected to reduce the impact of the rainfall and protect the rice crop from damage.

Toshiba is committed to contributing to global disaster prevention and mitigation by accurately capturing and forecasting atmospheric conditions across wide and localized areas. Through applications in various industries, Toshiba aims to help realize a safer and more resilient society.

