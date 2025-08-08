ViewSonic honored as one of HR Asia’s “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” for the third consecutive year.

TAIPEI, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, has once again been named one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” by HR Asia Magazine for the third consecutive year. The company scored well above the market average in key areas such as “Collective Ownership,” “Sense of Work Purpose,” and “Application of Innovative Technologies,” reflecting its ongoing commitment to talent development, employee well-being, and an inclusive, collaborative workplace culture.



“We believe talent is not just a resource but the driving force behind innovation,” said Gary Wang, Human Resources Director for APAC at ViewSonic. “This award is a reflection of our employees’ dedication and the strong culture we’ve built together. We are committed to investing in diverse learning opportunities and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. This people-centric approach not only supports individual growth but also drives organizational success.”

This latest recognition highlights ViewSonic’s long-term commitment to putting people first—aligning talent development with its sustainability goals and ensuring every employee feels valued, empowered, and inspired to reach their full potential.

Building a Culture of Growth, Belonging, and Empowerment

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—including “Good Health and Well-being,” “Decent Work and Economic Growth,” and “Gender Equality”—ViewSonic has built a diverse, and supportive workplace that fosters active participation and shared ownership of its mission. Through programs such as leadership development, skills training, and mental health support, the company helps employees balance professional growth with personal well-being.

One standout initiative is the “Leadership Acceleration Program,” launched at ViewSonic’s Taiwan R&D Center to help new and mid-level managers shift away from traditional top-down leadership and embrace a more coaching-based style. With over 90 percent of participants applying what they have learned in daily team management, the program is set to expand across other Asian countries next year.

Empowering Talent Through Equal Opportunity and Fair Growth

As a global company, ViewSonic upholds a robust Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) policy. From hiring to benefits design, decisions are based on performance and ability—regardless of gender, age, physical condition, or nationality. Regular policy reviews and training ensure fairness and inclusivity remain core to the company’s operations.

ViewSonic’s near 1:1 global gender ratio reflects its ongoing efforts to advance gender equity. By ensuring equal access to promotions and development resources—and actively increasing female representation in STEM roles—ViewSonic continues to strengthen workplace diversity across its global teams.

The company also upholds a fair and transparent global compensation framework aligned with local living wages and market benchmarks. By fully adopting living wage standards, the company supports the long-term financial well-being of its workforce.

Creating Real-World Impact for People and the Planet

ViewSonic’s dedication to equity extends beyond its internal operations into the broader community through practical initiatives. The company works to advance digital equity in education, particularly for underserved schools, and partners with local organizations to enhance digital literacy across all ages, backgrounds, and underrepresented groups.

This same sense of purpose also drives ViewSonic’s sustainability efforts. In 2025, ViewSonic earned the EcoVadis Silver medal, ranking in the top 8% of more than 130,000 companies assessed globally for ESG performance. It also champions paperless solutions that enable digital transformation in education and business, significantly reducing resource consumption. As part of this sustainability effort, several of ViewSonic’s display products have earned top-tier environmental certifications, including EPEAT Gold—the highest level in the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool. This reflects the company’s commitment to integrating sustainability from product design through every stage of the life cycle.

About the “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia” Award

The “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia” award is among the most prominent employer brand recognitions in the Asia-Pacific region. Granted based on the Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM), the award combines genuine employee feedback with third-party data to comprehensively evaluate an organization’s overall performance across multiple dimensions, including corporate culture, employee engagement, and leadership effectiveness.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. The company delivers a unified ecosystem of hardware, software, and services with seamless integration. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings—including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync—featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. ViewSonic supports customers at every stage, helping them achieve their goals and create a lasting impact by empowering people everywhere to connect with purpose and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.