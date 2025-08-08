XGIMI Enters Commercial Projection Market, Teasing Upcoming TITAN

Known for shaking up home projection, XGIMI’s refined and functional design philosophy meets professional performance at an accessible price, with its first flagship pro projector set to debut at IFA 2025.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For more than a decade, XGIMI has done something rare in the projection world: made people care. Through a blend of thoughtful design, smart software, and immersive visuals, the company has reenergized a category that once felt stuck in the past. Now, XGIMI is ready to do it again – this time outside the home. At IFA 2025, XGIMI will unveil TITAN, the first in a new line of professional-grade projectors designed for boardrooms, event spaces, and serious home theater enthusiasts. This launch represents more than just a product – it’s a shift in philosophy.

“We’ve spent years refining the experience of projection for everyday users,” said Apollo Zhong, Chairman of XGIMI. “But the needs of professionals – those building immersive events, leading meetings, or designing performance spaces – are evolving too. The tools available to them haven’t kept pace. We believe we can help change that.”

A Familiar Philosophy, Now in a New Format

TITAN was designed to challenge the assumptions inherent in most professional-grade projectors. XGIMI’s approach remains the same: prioritize flexibility, simplicity, and visual integrity – qualities that have defined its consumer lineup and earned it a loyal global following.

The move into the pro space is a natural next step for the brand, which has long positioned itself as a thoughtful alternative to legacy players. TITAN sets the tone for what’s next: a lineup built not just for performance, but for people.

“There’s a gap between what professionals actually need and what the market gives them. Top-tier visuals often come with a steep price tag, making it harder for professionals to access the quality they deserve.” Zhong added. “We’re closing that gap with thoughtful technology that makes pro-level results more accessible than ever.”

A First Look at IFA 2025

TITAN will debut at ShowStoppers @ IFA on September 4, 2025, in Berlin, and will be featured on the show floor at booth H21-117 from September 5 to 9, 2025. Attendees will get an early look at the category-defining projector and the philosophy driving XGIMI’s new category entrant – alongside a preview of the growing product ecosystem that continues to evolve beyond the home.

To follow the latest from XGIMI at IFA, visit the XGIMI Website , or follow @XGIMItech on Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About XGIMI