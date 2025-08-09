Elegoo Launches Nexprint Million-Dollar Creator Fund to Reward Original Content

This is the first seven-digit fund to help creators earn from original 3D model designs.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, today launches a $ 1 Million creator fund to encourage and reward outstanding original creators who share exceptional content in Nexprint. The fund will be distributed over one year to grant Nexprint creators who submit their original designs to the platform. It also includes alliance reward which is aimed for those who help invite submissions to the platform.



Each month, we will invest in a reward pool to grant $ 5 to each approved submission. There is no exclusivity capped on the design. Exceptional designs will be rewarded with an extra $ 5 each and featured for priority exposure in Nexprint. There is no restriction on the number of monthly submissions by an individual creator. For outstanding creators, we can offer long-term collaborations.

For alliance reward, creators can receive additional tiered invitation bonuses by inviting other creators to join and upload models, with a maximum of $100 per month.

The reward is granted monthly on a first-come-first-served basis with the first phase starting from August 9 to August 31. The left amount available in each month will be updated live on Nexprint.com. Starting from September, the total available reward amount will be renewed on the first day of each month.

“This fund shows our commitment to delivering the best user experience to Nexprint community by hosting a tremendous amount of 3D models accessible to everyone ” said Chris Hong, CEO at Elegoo.” We greatly value originality in this industry. Nexprint will be a perfect platform to showcase creators’ original ideas. We believe in here every design will pay off.”

Nexprint, newly launched on August 4, is an open-source community designed to connect makers worldwide by enabling seamless sharing and downloading of 3D models.

For more information on how to join and win the reward, please visit www.nexprint.com.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the company’s total sales revenue surpassed 220 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

