Laos Unleashes Over 130 Million Disease-Reducing Mosquitoes After Global Dengue Surge

On 9 August, Laos officially launched the deployment of the World Mosquito Program (WMP) Wolbachia method, releasing over 130 million Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes to reduce the incidence of dengue fever.

This initiative is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health, the Department of Communicable Disease Control, and Save the Children International in Laos, with generous support from the Australian government and the World Mosquito Program.

The release comes amid a global surge in dengue cases, which hit a record high of over 14.4 million in 2024, more than double the previous record set in 2023. Children remain particularly vulnerable to severe dengue illness, highlighting the urgent need for effective control measures.

The lab-grown mosquitoes carry Wolbachia, a naturally occurring bacterium that reduces the insect’s ability to transmit deadly viruses such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever.

When Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes are released, they breed with wild mosquito populations, gradually replacing them over several generations with mosquitoes that cannot effectively spread these diseases.

Minister of Health Emphasizes the Importance of the Wolbachia Project

At the official launch event, Baikham Khatthiya, Minister of Health, highlighted the potential of this innovative approach in the fight against dengue.

“The use of this new innovation in dengue control may be an effective way for us to control dengue disease,” Baikham said.

“I call upon all relevant sectors to pay attention and actively contribute to the implementation of this project with the highest efficiency and effectiveness, so that it can serve as a model for expanding the project nationwide.”

Luke Ebbs, Country Director of Save the Children in Laos, also shared his thoughts on the project’s promise.

“Dengue is a serious but preventable disease. It strains health systems during peaks of the disease and is especially dangerous for children,” Ebbs noted.

“Wolbachia mosquitoes have already shown success in combating dengue in cities around the world, from Brazil to Indonesia. We’re hopeful we’ll see similar life-saving results here in Laos.”

Megan Jones, Australian Ambassador to Laos, underscored the strong partnership between the two countries during her remarks.

“Australia’s support for the Driving Down Dengue program reflects our commitment to improving health outcomes in Laos and strengthening regional health security,” she said.

“We are also very proud that the technology enabling this program is Australian. This collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Save the Children, and the World Mosquito Program showcases the power of innovation in tackling global health challenges.”

Dengue Remains a Persistent Threat in Laos

Dengue is endemic in Laos, with cases rising sharply during the warmer and wetter months. In 2024 alone, more than 20,000 dengue cases and 11 deaths were recorded.

Siphat, 63, a village health volunteer in Vientiane Capital who survived a severe bout of dengue, shared his experience.

“I had a high temperature, headache, and joint pains but didn’t know what it was. I thought I’d recover quickly but didn’t,” he recalled.

“I visited a clinic and tried to treat myself for four days, but I got worse. It was only when I went to the hospital that I found out I had dengue. I was hospitalized for 12 days.”

Siphat expressed strong support for the Wolbachia project.

“I think this project will yield good results. If mosquitoes bite us, it won’t be as severe. I believe our community will improve, and this project should be continuously developed and promoted widely.”

Proven Success of Wolbachia Mosquitoes Globally

Data from the World Mosquito Program consistently shows significant reductions in dengue following the introduction of Wolbachia mosquitoes.

In North Queensland, Australia, sustained Wolbachia levels have led to a major decline in dengue transmission. Similarly, a trial in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, recorded a 77 percent reduction in dengue cases compared to untreated areas.

The mosquitoes released in Laos are bred in Australia and raised from eggs to adults in a laboratory in Laos before being released into communities using reusable cups.

By 2028, the Wolbachia mosquitoes are expected to benefit more than 1.2 million people across Laos, bringing hope for a safer, healthier future free from the heavy toll of dengue.