Residential Real Estate Buyer Brokerage Commissions Class Actions – Class Action Notice of Proposed Settlement and Ancillary Relief and Opt-Out Deadline

LONDON, ON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Did you sell residential real estate on a multiple listing service after March 11, 2010?

A class action settlement has been reached with RE/MAX Ontario-Atlantic Canada Inc. (“RE/MAX”) on behalf of all persons who sold residential real estate on a multiple listing service owned and operated by a defendant real estate board or association between March 11, 2010 and July 31, 2025 (“Class“). The Class includes persons who reside or are domiciled outside of Canada. It also includes residents of or those domiciled in Canada.

If you do not want to be part of the class action and be bound by the terms of the settlement or further results in these class actions, you must opt out by submitting an opt-out form by September 22, 2025 (see below for how to obtain the form). THIS IS YOUR ONLY OPPORTUNITY TO OPT OUT OF AND EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM THE ACTIONS. IF YOU DO NOT OPT OUT BY THIS DEADLINE, YOU WILL BE BOUND BY THE SETTLEMENT AND ANY JUDGMENT OR OTHER RESULTS IN THE CLASS ACTIONS AGAINST THE REMAINING DEFENDANTS.

The settlement requires RE/MAX to: (1) pay $7.8 million; (2) cooperate in the ongoing prosecution of the class actions against the non-settling defendants; and (3) implement a number of practice changes going forward, including ending the practice of requiring its franchisees and their affiliated brokers, salespersons and agents to join or to be members of a real estate board or association defendant or to follow the rules alleged to give rise to damages claimed in this proceeding.

The settlement is not an admission of liability, wrongdoing, or fault on the part of RE/MAX. RE/MAX denies that it participated in any wrongdoing or has any liability and disagrees with the allegations in the lawsuit.

The settlement is subject to approval by the Federal Court. A settlement approval hearing has been set for October 6, 2025. At that hearing, the Court will also consider a motion to approve Class Counsel’s fees of C$2.34 million (30% of the settlement fund) plus taxes, reimbursement for expenses incurred by Class Counsel in the litigation plus taxes, honoraria for the plaintiffs, and the levy payable to the class action funder.

To comment on or object to any of the requested relief, you must do so by September 22, 2025.

For important information regarding the class action, to determine whether you are a member of the Class, to obtain a copy of the opt-out form, to comment or object and to understand your legal rights:

View the long-form notice at CanadaRealEstateClassAction.ca

Email the Administrator at canadarealestateclassaction@veritaglobal.com

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Federal Court