Insta360 Connect is Now a Zoom-Certified Conference Room USB Camera and Speakerphone

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Insta360 announces that its dual-camera AI video bar, and USB speakerphone and camera, Insta360 Connect, is now certified for Zoom Rooms. This certification confirms that Connect meets Zoom’s performance and compatibility standards, so it works seamlessly with Zoom Rooms.



Insta360 Connect is certified for Zoom Rooms

As a dedicated hardware for Zoom Meetings, Insta360 Connect enables users to enhance their Zoom meeting experience with professional audio and video, reliable performance and simplicity. Now with the bundle of Zoom Rooms certified mini-PC and Insta360 Connect setup in conference rooms, users no longer need to bring their own devices into the room or plug in cables to join Zoom meetings. With a simple tap on Insta360 touch panel installed with Zoom Controller, users are able to instantly start a Zoom meeting and even switch the camera modes or audio settings on Zoom Controller. Such simplified experience along with pro audio, video, and AI-powered features are sure to elevate your daily workflow. The certification underscores Connect’s seamless integration into Zoom meetings and its ability to deliver high-quality collaboration experiences.

As an innovator in video conferencing, Insta360 has leveraged its camera expertise. As an all-in-one Android videobar solution, Connect features industry-leading 4K imaging, audio performance and dedicated AI capabilities. It also includes distinctive on-device innovations, such as built-in Whiteboard Mode, multi-modal speaker tracking and 8K Gallery Mode.

Since entering the video conferencing market in 2022 with the ground-breaking 4K AI webcam Insta360 Link and Link 2, Insta360 has continuously pushed the boundaries of AI-empowered workspace solutions. Looking ahead, the company plans to launch new solutions in 2025, continuing its commitment to an innovative, all-scenario ecosystem.

“Insta360 conferencing is committed to addressing painpoints that have previously been overlooked, and bringing innovative solutions to the market,” said JK Liu, founder of Insta360. “Achieving Zoom Rooms certification marks a major progress for us, and we’re confident in empowering partners and end users with trustable and scalable solutions.”

Insta360 is continuing to redefine how people work by expanding its product offerings and usage scenarios. Featuring Link 2, Connect and our upcoming new speakerphone Wave, Insta360 conferencing solution will showcase more flexibility, more perspectives and even smarter hybrid meetings. Upon celebrating our 10th anniversary, we’re eager to make a significant impact in video conferencing market and welcome new challenges. Stay tuned for further optimizations, innovations, and more, as Insta360 transforms how we collaborate.

About Insta360

With a “Think bold” mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360’s vast lineup includes the world’s best-selling 360° cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

