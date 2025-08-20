AIA Singapore partners with Mount Alvernia to deliver sustainable, quality, and cost-effective healthcare solutions

This Memorandum of Understanding sets the stage for innovative collaborations aimed at enhancing patient experience, improving healthcare affordability and sustainability, and driving positive change in Singapore’s healthcare ecosystem.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2025 – AIA Singapore and Mount Alvernia Hospital today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable healthcare solutions and delivering high-quality, affordable care to Singapore residents.

Pictured from left to right: Dr. James Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Alvernia Hospital and Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore

This MoU, signed today by Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, and Dr. James Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Alvernia Hospital Singapore, will focus on three key areas of collaboration:

Advancing innovative healthcare solutions that enhance patient experiences and outcomes.

that enhance patient experiences and outcomes. Jointly creating sustainable and cost-effective healthcare solutions that will benefit AIA Singapore policyholders and patients at Mount Alvernia Hospital.

that will benefit AIA Singapore policyholders and patients at Mount Alvernia Hospital. Driving positive impact across the healthcare industry through strong industry leadership and shared expertise.



Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, “Evolving healthcare needs make it more essential than ever to keep care both accessible and sustainable for all Singaporeans. At AIA Singapore, we are dedicated to continuous innovation—always seeking new ways to protect and enhance the health of our community. Through our partnership with Mount Alvernia Hospital, we combine the expertise of a leading health insurer and a trusted healthcare provider to unlock advanced healthcare solutions that are high-quality, cost-effective, and sustainable. Together, we strive to make a positive impact and strengthen Singapore’s healthcare ecosystem. With this strategic partnership, we champion innovation and accessibility in healthcare, ensuring every Singaporean has the opportunity to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

Dr. James Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Alvernia Hospital, said “This partnership between Mount Alvernia Hospital and AIA Singapore is rooted in a shared goal to provide patients with our comprehensive multidisciplinary healthcare that is accessible, affordable and efficient. We hope this partnership will benefit our patients in terms of the medical care given and the seamless experience from the moment patients step into our hospital.”

This partnership builds on AIA Singapore’s ongoing efforts to better support the health and well-being of its policyholders.

AIA Singapore has also introduced numerous initiatives to effectively address the evolving needs of policyholders. In 2024, AIA Singapore introduced access to on-demand teleconsultations as well as mental wellness services, paediatric care, and home health screenings for all AIA insured members with AIA personal policies[1].

Additionally, the company introduced significant enhancements to its corporate insurance policies in October 2024[2]. These enhancements included a first-in-market expanded inpatient coverage for mental health care, alongside other enhanced benefits, all offered at no additional premiums, benefitting over 1.3 million employees in Singapore, representing more than 20% of the nation’s population.

Hashtag: #AIASingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR[3], Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR[4], and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$289 billion as of 30 June 2024.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 42 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes “1299” for HKD counter and “81299” for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol “AAGIY”.