OMOWAY Founder on CNBC, Shares E-Motor Industry Insight and Invites Partners to Pioneer Indonesia’s Smart Mobility Future

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OMOWAY, an innovative electric motorcycle technology startup, was recently featured on CNBC Indonesia’s popular program, “Autobizz”. During the segment, founder Todd He shared his vision and insights into the smart electric motorcycle industry. Following the interview, OMOWAY extended an invitation to prospective dealers, signaling a new phase of collaboration to pioneer Indonesia’s smart e-mobility future.

Todd He, also an original co-founder of the celebrated EV brand XPeng, highlighted that Indonesia’s market is in a “golden phase” for electric mobility much like China’s early EV growth. He explained that this imminent trend is fueled by falling battery costs, innovative players with superior products and a clear strategy, as well as strong momentum from both government support and a tech-savvy youth population.

“OMOWAY’s entry is perfectly timed,” stated Todd He. “We are bringing not only E-Motorcycle, but also a decade of successful experience and technological expertise from the smart EV market. We sincerely welcome local partners to join us in riding this historic wave.”

Demonstrating its commitment to local growth, OMOWAY expects to achieve a 50% local content rate (TKDN), with its production line and office block set to be operational by year-end. A strong partnership with local auto-grade suppliers will also guarantee the electric motorcycles deliver outstanding quality, reliability, and safety.

The Dealer Partnership Program is designed to build a robust distribution network and offers a comprehensive support system for partners to achieve their final goals – sales driving. It includes:

Exclusive product advantages: Adhering to higher auto-grade standards, OMOWAY’s smart E-Motorcycle adapts auto-grade components and a self-developed algorithm optimized for road conditions in Indonesia. The operational savings over five years can even offset the cost of a new traditional motorcycle. With a nearly 200 km range, a comprehensive charging network at dealerships and a dedicated app, OMOWAY provides a complete solution to address customer needs.

Complete Brand & Marketing Support: Top-tier localization team fully provides region-specific marketing strategies and support, as well as assistance in brand events.

Professional Training: Comprehensive training for sales, service, and technical maintenance to ensure your team is equipped for success.

Cutting-Edge Technology Empowerment: Integration with advanced dealer management systems to boost operational efficiency and customer service.

Since its launch, OMOWAY’s prototype OMO X has garnered widespread global attention, including the U.S., the Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Brazil etc., powerfully validating its international potential and market appeal. The invitation to appear on CNBC indonesia, a top financial media outlet in Indonesia, also reaffirms the immense international potential and market appeal of OMOWAY’s product.

Dealers are welcome to connect with OMOWAY. For more information, please visit www.omoway.com.

About OMOWAY:

OMOWAY is a mobility tech innovator founded by XPENG’s original co-founder and former executives. Driven by a mission to drive intelligence and sustainability globally, OMOWAY aims to provide next-generation smart mobility solutions by adapting its self-developed automotive-grade technology into e-motorcycles and wider areas, realizing its vision to deliver innovative smart experiences to every life. OMOWAY has secured tens of millions in funding from heavyweight backers including Hongshan (Sequoia China), ZhenFund, and HUI Capital. The founding team’s personal investment underscores their passionate belief.