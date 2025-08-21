Atmos Funded to Host First Thailand Seminar Offering Up to USD 400,000 in Trading Capital

The Speakers: Coach Joe and Connor Woods

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 August 2025 – Atmos Funded, a global prop trading firm backed by leading broker Taurex, will host its first major seminar in Thailand on August 30, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Bangkok.

Tailored specifically for the Thai trading community, the Atmos Funded Bangkok Seminar will be conducted entirely in Thai, offering traders, aspiring traders, and financial market enthusiasts the chance to learn directly from industry-leading experts. Professional interpreters will also be available to assist non-Thai speakers, ensuring an inclusive and interactive learning experience.

The event will feature exclusive sessions on day trading strategies, risk management, and funding opportunities, including how Thai traders can access up to USD 400,000 in trading capital through Atmos’ structured challenges. Attendees will also benefit from a live Q&A with Atmos Funded representatives, along with on-site promotions, giveaways, and networking opportunities with other members of the trading community.

Featured speakers include:

Coach Joe – Fully funded professional trader, trading coach, and systems developer with over five years of experience. Founder of KZy VERSE and creator of leading automated trading systems, Joe manages more than USD 500,000 in prop trading firm portfolios, specialising in algorithmic strategies, portfolio growth, and mentoring traders worldwide.

– Fully funded professional trader, trading coach, and systems developer with over five years of experience. Founder of and creator of leading automated trading systems, Joe manages more than USD 500,000 in prop trading firm portfolios, specialising in algorithmic strategies, portfolio growth, and mentoring traders worldwide. Connor Woods – Fully funded trader, senior market analyst, and founder of the upcoming Taurex Trading Academy. Connor specialises in Smart Money concepts, macroeconomics, and risk management, delivering actionable market analysis and structured trading education in collaboration with Taurex and Atmos Funded.

Nick Cooke, Atmos CEO, said: “We see Thailand and Southeast Asia as a region of significant importance for the trading world. We recognise the skill and potential of Thai traders, and this seminar reflects our commitment to engaging with the local community, sharing knowledge, and supporting their growth in professional trading.”

Registration for the Atmos Funded Bangkok Seminar is now open. Further information, including the full program schedule and speaker details, is available at https://atmosfunded.com/bangkok-2025/.

About Atmos Funded

Atmos Funded is a leading prop trading firm, backed by Taurex, dedicated to helping traders worldwide access funded accounts and scale their trading careers. By combining advanced technology, structured evaluation programs, and trader-focused support, Atmos Funded empowers retail and professional traders to trade with confidence, improve consistency, and achieve sustainable growth. With a strong commitment to education, mentorship, and community development, Atmos Funded continues to expand globally, providing opportunities for traders in key markets, including Southeast Asia and Thailand.