8Wonder reveals full star-studded lineup, featuring groundbreaking collaborations between vietnamese and international artists

Headlining the festival are world-renowned artists DJ Snake, J Balvin, The Kid Laroi, and DPR Ian. They will be joined by celebrated Vietnamese stars Soobin and Hoa Minzy, along with two new, highly anticipated additions: tlinh and (S)TRONG Trọng Hiếu.

Trọng Hiếu, a special guest for this year’s event, is known for his explosive stage presence and modern, Gen Z-infused hits. With his compelling performance style, international flair, and exceptional ability to connect with the crowd, he is set to electrify the stage at the National Exhibition Fair Center.

This year’s festival will feature a new and notable addition: the Wonder Sound Lab (WSL), a creative initiative designed to foster unprecedented musical partnerships. Described by organizers as a “musical laboratory,” the project will serve as a space for Vietnamese artists to experiment with and fuse their sound with that of international performers, leading to what are being hailed as historic, first-time collaborations.

This is where tlinh becomes the biggest revelation. The charismatic and unique Gen Z rapper will be the first Vietnamese artist to participate in the Wonder Sound Lab project. This marks the very first time a Vietnamese artist will officially perform alongside a world-class international star on a major festival stage in their home country.

While the specific international artist tlinh will perform with has not yet been revealed, this unprecedented "twist" has sparked immense excitement among music fans. Many have expressed pride, with one fan stating, "I'm going not just for DPR Ian, but because for the first time, I'll see a Vietnamese person on the same stage, same vibe, with a global star. I'm so proud!" Another commented, "Witnessing Vietnamese artists perform with international stars on the most epic stage ever shows that Vietnamese music has truly reached a new level."

The 8Wonder stage featuring a spectacular sound and lighting system.

A Turning Point for Vietnamese Music

The live collaboration between tlinh, a young Vietnamese artist from the 2k generation, and a leading global star on the 8Wonder stage is more than just an exciting artistic highlight. It marks a moment of great significance, especially as it takes place during the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day. This event is a cultural statement, proving that Vietnamese people, especially the younger generation of artists, can stand confidently alongside the world’s best, not only in festival settings but also in artistic creations that demand professionalism and deep integration.

The Wonder Sound Lab project, which tlinh represents, serves as a symbolic catalyst for a new era. It signifies a shift where music is no longer a “local game” but a journey of expanding cultural identity. In this new phase, young Vietnamese artists will not only absorb international excellence but also actively help shape trends and create unique value within the global contemporary music landscape.

The 8Wonder stage will be a place where artists are not limited by nationality, race, or language. It will become a powerful connector, where Vietnamese people not only listen to the world sing but also proudly raise their own voices. The sight of a young Vietnamese artist performing alongside a global peer on their home turf fulfills a long-held desire for fans and opens the door to a new future. This moment is expected to be the beginning of a new chapter for Vietnam on the international music map, where Vietnamese artists are not only known but also eagerly anticipated and collaborated with as true peers.

Special Venue: A Symbol of Vietnamese Progress

The 8Wonder 2025: Moments of Wonder music festival will take place on August 23 at the National Exhibition Fair Center in the Dong Anh District of Hanoi. This venue is a symbol of national pride and a testament to Vingroup’s remarkable achievements.

The National Exhibition Fair Center is a state-level key project and one of the top 10 largest exhibition centers in the world. Vingroup was recently honored with the First-Class Labor Order for its exceptional work on this project, which was completed an astonishing 15 months ahead of schedule. This achievement was celebrated as a contribution to the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day and a significant boost to the socio-economic development of Hanoi and the nation.

Covering an area of approximately 900,000 square meters, the center is envisioned as a premier international destination for global trade and exhibitions, set to become a new landmark for Hanoi. The construction, which began on August 30, 2024, was handed over on June 27, 2025, a record-breaking completion in just 10 months. This rapid pace established a new benchmark for Vietnam’s construction sector, overcoming significant engineering challenges, including the execution of a massive, complex steel dome structure.

The accelerated completion of this project highlights Vingroup’s robust financial capacity, professional execution, and efficient project management. It also underscores the company’s commitment to national service and the growing strength of Vietnam’s private enterprises in the new era of global integration.

