Bandy AI Is Launched to Transform E-Commerce Product Imagery with Photorealistic AI Models

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bandy AI is a newly launched AI platform designed to help e-commerce stores and apparel brands create professional, photorealistic on-model fashion images quickly and cost-effectively.

The platform enables brands to generate high-quality images of clothing, accessories, and full outfits on diverse AI models, with complete creative control over poses, backgrounds, and camera angles, all rendered within minutes.

“With years in e‑commerce, we know the challenges of costly, slow, and limited product imagery,” said Jessica Moreno, CEO of Bandy AI. “Bandy AI removes those barriers, delivering realistic, diverse on-model product visuals effortlessly.”

Bandy AI features a next-gen AI virtual try on clothing tool that digitally dresses photorealistic AI models with uploaded apparels like shirts and dresses, producing true-to-life on-model visuals while keeping product’s details.

Its AI virtual accessories try-on tool instantly displays items such as bags, hats, shoes, and jewelry with natural placement and proportions.

With the AI pose generator , users can create custom poses, select camera angles, or input their own specifications, then produce a complete set of multi‑angle product images in one go to capture every detail.

Furthermore, users can swap models with just a few clicks. They can select from a range of realistic avatars with varied genders, ages, body types, and skin tones to align with their target audience or brand requirements.

Bandy AI also allows users to swap photo backgrounds, from studio whites to lifestyle scenes, through its AI model and background changer .

Also, the product in hand tool further enables the visualization of products, such as cosmetics, being naturally held with by AI models, adding a lifestyle‑ready touch that boosts product appeal.

Best of all, Bandy AI includes over 100,000 fashion templates designed for various products like apparel, shoes, accessories, and cosmetics. These templates allow users to apply the perfect style quickly.

With Bandy AI, brands and e-commerce stores can generate consistent, high-quality, photorealistic product visuals effortlessly, ensuring scalable, ready-to-use imagery that elevates product presentation and sales performance.

The platform is available for use now and offers a free trial for new users to test its features, with paid plans available for more advanced needs.

For more information or to try Bandy AI, visit their website: https://bandy.ai .