Do Something Together to Create a Sustainable Future—-SUS ENVIRONMENT Releases 2024 ESG Report

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the “2024 SUS ENVIRONMENT SUSTAINABILITY REPORT” was officially released, systematically presenting SUS ENVIRONMENT’s commitment to creating a cleaner and more friendly living environment through outstanding efforts in environmental protection, product liability, corporate governance, equity and inclusion, and community engagement.

Highlights of 2024 SUS ENVIRONMENT SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

From Waste to Wonder, Protecting the Environment

SUS has invested in 89 WtE projects (low-carbon eco-industrial parks), treating domestic waste of 120,000 tonnes per day by December 2024. The operated waste-to-energy projects processed 16,234,600 tonnes of municipal solid waste and generated 5,637.66 GWh of green on-grid energy—equivalent to an average of 481 kWh per tonne of waste processed in 2024. These projects treated 2,861,833 tonnes of leachate, resulting a COD reduction of 98,486 tonnes. The fly ash treatment volume was 428,465 tonnes, with fly ash resource utilization reaching 40,040 tonnes. The slag treatment volume was 3,789,820 tonnes.

Quality First, Innovation Driven

SUS adheres to technology innovation, achieving 316 authorized patents and releasing 34 national and industry standards in 2024. The company also undertook 34 national, provincial and municipal-level research projects. In 2024, the company-developed Municipal Solid Waste lncinerator Grate Ventures Standard was recognized as a “Shanghai Standard”. The Wuxi equipment manufacturing plant achieved zero product complaints and returns, with a first-pass qualification rate exceeding 98%. 18 waste-to-energy projects were rated as National AAA-Level Plant by December 31, 2024.

People-Oriented, Equity and Inclusion

As of December 31, 2024, the total number of employees was 3,576. In 2024, the total employee training hours reached 161,893 hours, with an average trainee satisfaction rate of 95%. The company actively organises various activities, such as Women’s Leadership Activity, Global Culture Integration Week, New Graduate Training Camp, Executive Leaders Program, etc.

Environmental Education, Community Engagement

As of December 31, 2024, the cumulative donation amount exceeded 1 million dollars. 11 projects have been recognized as “Environmental Education Practice Bases,” collectively receiving over 149,000 visitors. A total of 438 employees participated in volunteer activities, accumulating 2,305 hours of service. In 2024, the company launched a series of public welfare campaigns under the brand theme “City with Love, City without Waste”, promoted industry-academia-research integration to imporve industry and organized community co-development environmental activities

Justice and Equity, Risk Management

In 2024, the company achieved an audit coverage rate exceeding 90% and conducted 18 compliance training sessions, reaching over 3000 participants cumulatively, both online and offline. The company issued SUS Six Prohibitions. Zero major information security incidents were recorded.

Sustainability Honors

China Corporate Social Responsibility Ranking 2025 – Ecological and Environmental Contribution Award

Outstanding ESG Practicing Enterprises In the Waste-to-Energy Industry (2024)

Green Finance Green Energy Development Case

About SUS

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the global leading comprehensive environment provider.* As of June 2024, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people. It has invested in and constructed 90 waste-to-energy projects (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks), with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tons of municipal solid waste and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh. Its equipment and technology are applied in 300 waste-to-energy plants across the world, with a daily capacity over 300,000 tons of municipal solid waste.*