GS1 HK’s Food Safety Forum 2025 Concludes Successfully Industry Accelerates Digital Transformation Towards a Greener Future

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Organised by GS1 Hong Kong, the 11th Food Safety Forum concluded successfully today, bringing together around 300 professionals from the food and beverage sector (F&B) to discuss the pressing issues about “Digitalisation for Food Safety in the Green Era”. Ms. Irene Young, Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Food) of the HKSAR Government, kick-started the event as the Guest of Honour. Mr. Anthony Li, Deputy Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Food) of the HKSAR Government, Hon. Peter Shiu, Legislative Councilor (Wholesale and Retail) and Dr. Christine Wong, Controller of Centre for Food Safety of the HKSAR Government were also on-site as Award Presenters to give out a total of 36 commendations to 28 outstanding companies under the “Quality Food Scheme”.



(From left to right) Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 HK; Ms. Irene Young, Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Food) of the HKSAR Government; Ms. Betty Leung, GS1 HK Board Member and Vice-Chairlady of GS1 HK’s Food & Beverage Industry Advisory Board; Dr. Christine Wong, Controller of Centre for Food Safety of the HKSAR Government; and Mr. Norman Yum, Managing Director, Citrus Growers International, AS Watson Industries, officiated the opening of GS1 HK’s Food Safety Forum 2025.

Sustainable Development in the F&B Industry

A joint survey released last year by GS1 HK and KPMG China revealed that 89% of consumers prefer brands with clear sustainability commitments. Among them, 65% are willing to pay a premium for sustainable products[1], underscoring the growing demand for low-carbon and environmentally friendly goods.

The guest of honour of the event, Ms. Irene Young, remarked in her opening speech, “Hong Kong’s rigorous food safety system, extensive international trade network, and privileged access to the mainland market under the CEPA framework, have endowed our city with outstanding potential to serve as the region’s leading food trade centre. Barcode technology, which is integral to the food supply chain, will take on an even more important role as a result. I hope the industry will seize the opportunities and work together to expand markets for Hong Kong’s safe, high-quality foods, and share the ‘good stories of Hong Kong‘ through our good food.”

“Green & Digital Transformation” Reinvents the Future of Food Safety

Ms. Betty Leung, GS1 HK Board Member and Vice-Chairlady of GS1 HK’s Food & Beverage Industry Advisory Board, highlighted that “go green” and “go digital” are the key for the industry to address global climate challenges, supply chain restructure, and evolving consumer trends. “By using technologies like big data, IoT and artificial intelligence, we can reduce carbon emissions at the source, promote circular economy, and provide credible ‘green claims’ for products. This helps our industry to shift from reactive food safety management to proactive, preventive smart approaches, ushering in a new era of innovation.”

She added that product digitisation is vital to enhance consumer experience, support food safety, increase transparency, traceability, and promote sustainable development. The adoption of QR Code with GS1 standards enables comprehensive tracking of products’ life cycle – from sourcing of raw materials, through production and logistics, to sales, recycling and final disposal. By embedding QR codes with batch numbers and expiry dates on packaging, retailers can ensure product freshness at checkout, preventing the sale of expired goods for strengthened food safety, reduced waste, and supporting effective recall management. These measures form the foundation of a “farm to table” traceability system, reinforcing consumer confidence.

Best Practices: “Quality Food Scheme” Driving Industry Progress

Senior executives from Café de Coral Group, DCH International Holdings, Lee Kum Kee International Holdings, Loscam (Greater China) Holdings, Maxim’s Caterers, Million Group HK, Nestlé Hong Kong and Sun Generation shared their insights at the Forum, exploring how global standards and emerging technologies such as data analytics and artificial intelligence are driving food safety, transparency of product information, sustainable operations, and circular economy initiatives.

The “Quality Food Scheme ESG” launched last year recognised 18 companies in 2025. They are assessed mainly in accordance with GS1 Global Traceability Standard (GTS), MSCI ESG Indexes[2] and United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)[3] etc., encouraging businesses to put ESG into practices while upholding food safety and traceability. In addition, another 18 companies are honored under the “Quality Food Scheme” and “Quality Food Scheme+.” Please refer to appendix for the awardee list, and visit www.gs1hk.org/zh-hk/quality-food-scheme for details of Schemes.

Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 HK, noted, “Despite today’s challenges in the F&B industry, many companies continue to champion food safety and sustainable development — demonstrated by their active participation in our ‘Quality Food Scheme’. GS1 HK will continue to bring together the industry, government, consumers and other ecosystem stakeholders, driving industry innovation and knowledge sharing that raise local food safety standards for a sustainable future.”

Remarks: [1]《Navigating the future of seamless commerce in Asia Pacific》, Oct 2024, GS1 HK & KPMG China: https://www.gs1hk.org/sites/default/files/publications/FINAL_navigating-the-future-of-seamless-commerce-in-asia-pacific.pdf [2] MSCI ESG Index: https://bit.ly/47vsvfd [3] United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals: https://edu.unicef.org.hk/zh-HK/global-goal

Appendix

Recognised Companies of “Quality Food Scheme Plus” 2025 (in alphabetical order) :

Diamond Enterprise

Café de Coral Holdings Ltd.

DCH Logistics ( Hong Kong ) Ltd.

) Ltd. DKSH Hong Kong Ltd.

FrieslandCampina (HK) Ltd.

Integrated Market Services Asia Ltd.

International Gourmet Foods Ltd.

KLN Logistics ( Hong Kong ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Maxim’s Caterers Ltd.

Sims Trading Co. Ltd.

Swire Coca-Cola HK

Tai Hing Catering Group

Tong Shun Hing Poultry (HK) Co. Ltd.

Tsit Wing Coffee Co., Ltd.

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

Watsons Water

Recognised Companies of “Quality Food Scheme” 2025 (in alphabetical order) :

Gold Enterprise

AEON Stores (HK) Co. Ltd.

Aquaculture Technologies Asia Ltd. – Lau Fau Shan Indoor RAS Fish Farm

Aquaculture Technologies Asia Ltd. – Tung Lung Chau Speckled Blue Grouper Farm

Recognised Companies of “Quality Food Scheme ESG” 2025 (in alphabetical order) :

Innovation

Café de Coral Holdings Ltd.

China Resources Logistics (Group) Ltd.

International Gourmet Foods Ltd.

KLN Logistics ( Hong Kong ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Tong Shun Hing Poultry (HK) Co. Ltd.

Technology

DKSH Hong Kong Ltd.

Loscam ( Hong Kong ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Meiriki Japan Company Ltd.

Nestlé Hong Kong Ltd.

Watsons Water

Achievement

BOTEC Blue Ocean Algae Membrane

King Bakery Holdings Ltd.

Murray Rice Company Ltd.

Tai Hing Catering Group

Tai Po Chun Hing Ltd.

The Garden Company Ltd.

Tsit Wing Coffee Co., Ltd.

Wah Yuen Foods (H.K.) Co. Ltd.

