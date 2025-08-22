Kayou Expands into Emerging Markets with Debut at IBTE Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kayou, China’s leading pan-entertainment product company, is accelerating its global expansion. On August 20, the company made its first appearance at the 2025 Indonesia International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE Indonesia), unveiling a new product portfolio. The move reflects Kayou’s structured approach to building a global presence and scaling its global publishing strategy.

From Domestic Leader to Global Brand

As the top brand in China’s trading card market, Kayou’s choice of Indonesia for its first overseas exhibition reflects a focused expansion plan. Of the country’s 270 million people, 25 percent are between 18 and 34—the core audience for Kayou’s products. That strong demographic alignment, coupled with familiarity with Japanese and Chinese animation IPs, lays the groundwork for introducing China’s entertainment and gaming collectibles to Southeast Asia.



Kayou’s Booth at IBTE Indonesia

At IBTE Indonesia, Kayou showcased more than 20 globally recognized IPs, including My Little Pony and Naruto. The company also introduced its first lineup for international audiences, including Free Fire collectible cards created with Garena and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) cards developed in collaboration with Moonton Games.



Kayou’s New Overseas Release

Free Fire, the globally acclaimed battle royale mobile title launched in 2017, ranked as the world’s most downloaded game for three consecutive years and regained the top spot in 2024. Its flagship tournament, the Free Fire World Series (FFWS), set a record in 2021 with 5.4 million peak concurrent viewers—the highest in mobile esports history. The Free Fire trading card collection will launch globally in September.

MLBB, an international 5v5 MOBA title released in 2016, is now available in over 135 countries with more than 1.5 billion cumulative users. As the leading MOBA title in overseas markets, it dominates charts in Southeast Asia and has been featured at the Southeast Asian Games and the Esports World Cup. Kayou’s new line ties closely to the game’s universe while incorporating Southeast Asian themes, boosting fan engagement and collectible value. The MLBB collection is also slated for worldwide release.

Through its presence at IBTE Indonesia, Kayou is gaining insights into emerging market trends while testing a model built around localized content and accessible pricing. At the same time, the move signals a two-track global strategy—driving growth in emerging regions while enhancing product quality in mature ones—marking a significant step in Kayou’s international expansion.