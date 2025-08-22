PB Tech NZ officially stocking ZOWIE products starting September 2025

SYDNEY, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BenQ Australia is proud to announce that starting from September 2025, PB Tech NZ will be officially stocking ZOWIE Esports Gaming Monitors, Mice, and Mousepads, bringing the best-in-class monitors and peripherals for competitive FPS gamers who are looking to improve their game and strive for perfection.

PB Tech NZ is the largest computing and I.T. Retailer in New Zealand, having served the New Zealand populace for over thirty years and expanded to over twenty stores that cover both the North and South Islands.

Products available include:

The XL series of gaming monitors, ranging from 240Hz refresh rate to 600Hz, the top choice of pros everywhere in VALORANT and CS2

The DW series of wireless gaming mice, created with performance, comfort, and endurance in mind with professional collaboration and sports science

The ZOWIE mousepads, designed for either those who prefer a more controlled slide or a middle ground between control and speed.

BenQ Australia’s B2C Head, Shawn Zheng, comments:

“We’re committed into ensuring that ZOWIE continues to grow globally, and to give competitive FPS players in New Zealand the ability to purchase the latest ZOWIE gaming gear that pros and top-tier tournaments internationally.”

PB Tech NZ’s Product Manager, Michael Li, says:

“We’re happy to be partnering with BenQ and ZOWIE in ensuring that as New Zealand’s largest computing retailer, we have everything available for the customer to choose from, including dedicated esports gaming gear that ZOWIE provides.

Secure Your ZOWIE Gear Today

Pre-orders are now available on PB Tech NZ’s website, with stock aimed to be dispatched within early September.

Locations: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/stores

Find the entire ZOWIE range at: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/Zowie-Gaming-Gear

CONTACT: Kevin Zhu, kevin.zhu@benq.com