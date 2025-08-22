Slim Down Server Maintenance Time with Southco’s New Rack Attach

RA Rack Attach HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 August 2025 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has introduced RA Rack Attach to the server industries.

As the race for the best AI technology heats up, manufacturers are turning to liquid immersion cooling to stabilize the servers of the future. While this technology provides far superior cooling properties compared to traditional fans, it also brings a new set of challenges, particularly around maintenance. Server blades are packed extremely tightly in a small space and immersed in liquid coolant, which can make it difficult to remove a single blade for service.

During maintenance, screws can be dropped and lost in the enclosure and hands can slip on slick metal as technicians try to lift heavy, liquid-covered hardware. These mishaps risk costly damage to server blades, and more importantly, loss of server uptime. In this AI race, the more time you spend running the better off you are, and every second counts. That is why Southco is introducing the RA Rack Attach.

The RA Rack Attach replaces traditional screws that normally secure a server blade to a rack. Instead, those screws are used to attach the RA to the blade, and an integrated pawl secures the blade to the rack.

This pawl retracts when a technician presses an integrated trigger in the Rack Attach handle, providing easy release from the rack, and a secure grip for the technician as they lift out the blade in one fluid motion. No more screws slowing down maintenance, and increased uptime for servers as they support the tech of the future.

While space is at a premium in these liquid cooled server racks, the RA Rack Attach barely takes up any. The device is only 7mm thick, but its steel construction enables it to support 50kg of weight. Technicians get a strong, ergonomic grip with barely any space used by the Rack Attach.

These features drastically decrease maintenance time and risk of damage and injury to technicians. Implementing the Southco RA Rack Attach means lower costs, increased uptime, and a leg up in the race to power the technology of the future.

For more information about the RA Rack Attach, please visit www.southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com.

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.