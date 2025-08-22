State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. Utilizes Digital Intelligence Technology to Conduct Grid Load Actual Measurement for 2025

URUMQI, China, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 20, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. successfully completed the theoretical line loss calculation and load actual measurement for the representative day of 2025. This effort provided strong support for the safe and stable operation of the power grid, as well as for energy conservation and loss reduction.

The load actual measurement work aims to prevent and address various grid and equipment accidents that may occur during periods of extreme heat, cold, and high load. By conducting in-depth analysis of load change trends, studying regional development conditions and load growth characteristics, and comprehensively inspecting weak points in the grid, the company can issue early warnings for potential overloads in lines and distribution transformers during peak summer and winter periods. This ensures safe, reliable, and high-quality power supply while providing decision-making references for formulating energy-saving and loss-reduction measures and implementing lean management.

Starting with the simulation calculation of theoretical line loss, State Grid Xinjiang Information & Telecommunication Company measured the operational load and loss conditions at various levels and for various types of equipment in the grid. The analysis focused on comparing comprehensive line loss rates, zonal line loss rates, and voltage-level line loss rates. Compared to the representative day of the previous year, the technical line loss for 35 kV and above grids decreased by 0.08%, for 10 kV grids by 0.69%, and for 400 V grids by 0.37%. Based on the diagnostic results of the grid simulation theoretical line loss calculation and the load actual measurement, the company implemented appropriate adjustment measures during both off-peak and peak electricity consumption seasons to mitigate peak-valley phenomena, improve the load rate of line power supply, and reduce the grid’s line loss rate. Additionally, by adjusting grid operation modes, implementing real-time monitoring, and managing reactive power, the company reduced grid losses and improved voltage operation quality.

The successful completion of this work marks a significant breakthrough in grid operation management for State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. It not only enhances the safety and stability of the grid but also further reduces grid losses and improves energy utilization efficiency, providing a solid power guarantee for the economic development and social stability of the Xinjiang region. In the next step, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. will continue to strengthen technological innovation and management optimization, elevate grid operation standards, and contribute more to the region’s development.