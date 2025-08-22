State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company: Supporting the Street Vending Economy and Enhancing Community Livelihoods

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company is proactively addressing the developmental needs of street vending by implementing targeted power protection measures. These initiatives aim to ensure both the safety and orderliness of street vending operations through professional services. To facilitate this, the company has organized a specialized team to conduct door-to-door visits and inspections of temporary stalls. The focus has been on identifying issues such as aging socket lines and haphazard wiring that could pose significant safety hazards. Notably, in areas with a high concentration of electrical equipment—such as barbecue stalls and iced drink vendors—leakage protection switches have been installed on-site to establish a robust defense against electrical risks from a hardware standpoint. Throughout the inspection process, staff not only promptly addressed identified hazards but also provided tailored professional advice to vendors based on their specific circumstances. This included reminders to keep electrical power strips away from water sources and recommendations for standardizing wiring practices for high-power equipment, effectively mitigating risks at an early stage.

In response to the awareness deficiency exhibited by certain vendors who prioritize business operations over safety, the company has intensified its efforts in safety education and public outreach. Considering the unique characteristics of electricity usage during the summer months, practical knowledge such as “Do not touch electrical appliances with wet hands” and “Disconnect the main switch promptly when closing your stall” has been disseminated among vendors through case studies, interactive Q&A sessions, and other engaging formats. Additionally, an “Electricity Safety Guide” was distributed to assist vendors in systematically mastering essential safe electricity practices while gradually enhancing their awareness of necessary precautions. To ensure efficient service responses, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has concurrently established a WeChat group dedicated to electricity usage services, facilitating 24-hour online support for merchants’ needs. Whether addressing sudden circuit failures or providing daily electricity consultations, stall owners can swiftly communicate their concerns via the WeChat group. The staff will promptly follow up on these issues, thereby creating a closed-loop service model characterized by early detection of potential hazards and rapid problem resolution. This initiative allows rural street stall owners to experience reliable power services while operating with peace of mind, thus injecting sustained momentum into the robust development of the street stall economy.