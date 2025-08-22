CHENGDU, China, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — According to Hongxing News, the 12th World Games concluded in Chengdu on August 17. We gathered in Chengdu and created countless wonderful moments together. Though the World Games have drawn its curtain, the brilliance will never bow out.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Thank You—— We Create a Wonderland in Chengdu Together

In this scorching summer,

we gathered beneath the Grand Eaves,

where the limitless World Games

found a perfect match in boundless Chengdu.

Hand in hand,

we inspired unforgettable moments that lit up the world.

You brought carefree joyfulness,

regardless of winning or losing.

Familiar events have unheard-of twists,

quirky yet utterly charming.

The delight of playing

surpassed the thrill of competition,

and even those who didn’t compete

joined in the shared happiness.

The World Games opened our eyes

to the vastness of the world.

A Latvian Latin dance judge

with a striking statuesquefigure stole the spotlight,

an Aruban flag-bearer’s dashing charm captured hearts,

and the Chinese torchbearer Xu Lu shone brightly,

while “Blossoming in the Rain”.

Exotic flair and the local charm of Sichuan

blended in perfect harmony,

harmony in diversity, beauty in unity.

Born from sport, sustained with joy

this was a grand celebration without boundaries.

Beneath these eaves, we found a shared home.

A sporting extravaganza right at our doorstep,

worthy of an open, inclusive, and boundless heart.

Tradition and modernity bonded here,

the ancient and the youthful flourished freely.

Though the World Games have drawn its curtain,

the brilliance will never bow out.

YouTube Link：https://youtube.com/shorts/Qfst-l4F-zc