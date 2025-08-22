WINVEST GROUP SUBSIDIARY IQI MEDIA PARTNERS WITH BIOCALTH TO DRIVE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SALES

RENO, Nev., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Winvest Group Limited (OTCQB: WNLV) (“Winvest”), an investment holding company with diverse media, entertainment, and technology portfolios, is pleased to announced that its subsidiary IQI Media Inc. has partnered with BioCalth International Inc., a world leader in the development of proprietary health supplements, to help BioCalth grow its direct-to-consumer sales.



BioCalth

The two companies have entered into a content management agreement with profit-sharing incentives that they hope will lead to a long-term relationship marked by increased revenue and brand recognition for BioCalth. The agreement offers IQI Media a fixed monthly retainer as well as a percentage of the profit margin once total net revenue from conversions reaches $30,000 to $1,000,000+.

“BioCalth has been a prominent player in the supplement industry for over 25 years, manufacturing their patented products here in the USA while exporting them globally through various retailers,” said Khiow Hui Lim, Founder of IQI Media. “We’re excited to support BioCalth in launching their first ecommerce store and introducing calcium L-threonate —their flagship product backed by three patents—to a new generation of health-conscious consumers.

As part of the launch, IQI will be working to help BioCalth’s products gain traction through a top-of-funnel (TOFU) strategy for social marketing that builds awareness and trust. “BioCalth has conducted extensive laboratory research at UCLA, scientifically verifying that our calcium L-threonate formula has a 95% absorption rate,” said Jackson Wen, Founder of BioCalth. “With the help of IQI, we can get the word out about how our clinically proven product is better absorbed by the body than almost any other calcium supplement.”

In addition to kicking off direct-to-consumer sales and social marketing that targets audiences focused on self-care and bone density, BioCalth is also expanding its manufacturing pipeline at its state-of-the-art California plant by providing manufacturing services to others, including pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement companies. The FDA-registered and GMP-certified (Good Manufacturing Practice) facility utilizes newly installed automation intelligence equipment to maintain the highest standards of safety and reliability.

“Initiating this new phase of expansion involves integrating sales, data analytics, and backend management,” said Sophia Li, VP of Marketing at BioCalth. “It also serves as the core strategy for BioCalth’s future growth, ensuring both healthy development and steady progress. We intend to bolster our standing as a GMP manufacturer that sets the bar in biotechnology production.”

About IQI Media:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, IQI Media Inc. is a subsidiary of Winvest Group Limited (OTCQB: WNLV), a publicly traded investment holding company. IQI Media produces and manages original content while also providing creative and cost-effective content marketing services for clients seeking data-driven growth.

About BioCalth:

Founded in 2000, BioCalth International Inc. is a science-based wellness company based in La Verne, California, just east of Los Angeles. Combining scientifically validated natural ingredients with advanced technology, BioCalth strives to help its customers take control of their health. The company’s recently launched ecommerce site can be found at https://biocalth.us/ .

About Winvest:

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Winvest Group Limited is an investment holding company focused on media, entertainment, and technology. Shares in the company are currently traded on the OTC Markets (QB tier) under the stock ticker “WNLV,” with plans to upgrade to Nasdaq and pursue an IPO in the near future.