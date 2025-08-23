CASEKOO: The Green Phone Case Gone Bold

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Phone protection is important due to the inevitable drops, scratches, and cracks of everyday life. But what if your phone case could protect more than just your device? CASEKOO’s phone cases offer the perfect blend of durability and sustainability—protecting your health by containing less than 0.1% SVHCs and supporting the climate by offsetting carbon emissions, all while keeping your phone safe.

Why Choose a Green Phone Case

Many plastic phone cases contain chemicals like phthalates, which are used to make plastic softer and more flexible. Phthalates are classified as Substances of Very High Concern (SVHC) due to their serious health risks, including endocrine disruption. They can affect the reproductive system—especially concerning for those planning to have children—and may cause developmental issues in teenagers. However, CASEKOO has received certification from BTF Testing Lab, indicates that the concentration of the 241 listed SVHCs is less than 0.1%. This means CASEKOO phone cases are non-toxic and safe for everyday use.

What matters, in addition to your own health, is the health of Mother Earth. Greenhouse gas emissions are a growing global concern, as our planet is warming at an unprecedented rate. In response, CASEKOO is proud to have been a ClimatePartner-certified supplier for three consecutive years. We have calculated the lifecycle emissions of each phone case we produce, reduced emissions where possible, and funded a climate project called Wind Energy in Yumen, China—offsetting the equivalent of 3,829,597 kg of carbon dioxide emissions between 2022 and 2023.

Between 2022 and 2024, CASEKOO was proud to be one of the supporters of the wind energy projects in South Africa and Northeast Brazil, as well as clean energy initiatives for farmers in Southern China. By financing wind turbines and biogas farms, and distributing biogas to local households, these three projects have helped reduce approximately a total of 1.1 million tons of carbon dioxide. In 2025, CASEKOO also confirmed its participation in supporting the Improved Cookstoves project across India, with an estimated offset of 166,836 kg of carbon dioxide by May 2026.

Why Choose CASEKOO Magic Stand Phone Case

Choosing CASEKOO’s non-toxic, eco-friendly, and compostable phone cases proves you don’t have to sacrifice style or protection to go green. Designed to safeguard your device while actively reducing personal health problems and GHG emissions, these cases are a win-win for both you and Mother Earth.

Whether you prefer something sleek and minimal or bold and artistic, there’s an eco-friendly option that perfectly matches your style. So why settle for a standard plastic case when you can choose one that’s both practical and planet-friendly?

We promise to make more than a case. Discover CASEKOO’s eco-friendly phone cases today and make a choice that protects your phone—and the planet here.