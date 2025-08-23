Jia He Presents New Delicacies for the Season, from an Exquisite Mooncake Collection to Premium Dutch Ducks at Jia He Chinese Restaurant

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Celebrate the 2025 Mid-Autumn Festival with Jia He, a celebration steeped in tradition. Guests can expect a curated selection of freshly baked, artisanal Mooncakes in celebration of SG60, available from 29th August to 6th October 2025.

Jia He is dedicated to providing guests and customers an assortment of freshly baked Signature Mooncakes, such as the Deluxe White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts, the indulgent Deluxe White Lotus Paste with Two Yolks, and the Classic Red Lotus Paste with One Yolk, including the Black and White Sesame Lotus Paste. The culinary team has taken into consideration lowering the sugar content of most of the Baked Mooncakes.

Many anticipate Jia He’s Deluxe Assorted Nuts with Kam Hua Ham, which offers a delightful balance of sweetness and a hint of savory flavors.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand are renowned for its Mini Snowskin Yam Paste with White Chocolate-Coconut Truffle Mooncake and Mini Snowskin Tiramisu Paste with Cognac Truffle Mooncake. These exquisite mooncakes are made with premium ingredients and Cognac liquor. Featuring a cognac chocolate truffle filling, every bite of these mooncakes is guaranteed to captivate taste buds. A special blend of soft powdery snow skin encases velvety smooth paste with lavish fillings for a luxurious treat.

The new Snowskin flavor for 2025 is Peanut & Custard Mochi Snowy Mooncake, which is creamy with rich peanuts and custard. This innovative creation promises a melt-in-your-mouth experience, where the smooth, velvety custard filling perfectly complements the delicate snowskin. Each bite offers a harmonious blend of sweetness and a rich, comforting aroma, making it a must-try for those seeking a fresh and satisfying twist on a classic.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand have rolled out a list of touch points for customers to browse favourite mooncakes for a Mid-Autumn Festival filled with happiness and decadent treats to mark the special occasion.

Jia He is pleased to present its exquisite collection of mooncakes, perfect for celebrating this special occasion with family and friends. The mooncakes are crafted with the finest ingredients, offering a blend of traditional flavours and innovative creations to captivate every palate.

The full selection of Jia He’s mooncakes is available for online ordering through the official E-Shop https://shop.jiahe.com.sg and https://www.jiahe.com.sg and have these festive treats delivered right to their doorstep.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

1 Farrer Park Station Road,

#01-14/15/16 Connexion

Tel: 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

11am to 3pm and 3pm to 10pm (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant

1 Farrer Park Station Road,

One Farrer Hotel, Lobby Level

Tel: 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

11am to 3pm and 3pm to 10pm (Daily)

Jia He Mooncake Delights Showcase:

Takashimaya Square B2– Promotion Booth

4th Sept 2025 to 6th Oct 2025

Monday to Sunday

10:00am to 9:30pm

Jia He Chinese Restaurant presents Dutch Ducks for Discerning Palates

Jia He Chinese Restaurant is pleased to announce a new addition to its menu: the Dutch Duck. Available from now, this premium, antibiotic-free poultry offers a fresh and exquisite dining experience for discerning palates.

Sourced from the Netherlands, the Dutch Duck is raised in open pastures for 47 to 52 days, which allows for natural foraging and contributes to its uniquely aromatic flavor. The result is a duck with a perfect balance of succulent meat and fat, and a taste that is notably less gamey than other varieties. This commitment to clean and sustainable farming ensures a high-quality product that is both delicious and wholesome.

Diners can indulge in this exceptional ingredient prepared in three celebrated Chinese culinary styles:

Braised Dutch Duck: Slow-cooked to achieve a rich, tender texture, with the meat absorbing the deep flavors of Chef’s special braising sauce.

Slow-cooked to achieve a rich, tender texture, with the meat absorbing the deep flavors of Chef’s special braising sauce. Roast Dutch Duck: Expertly roasted to produce a crispy, golden-brown skin that gives way to juicy, flavorful meat.

Expertly roasted to produce a crispy, golden-brown skin that gives way to juicy, flavorful meat. Peking Style Dutch Duck: A traditional masterpiece, served with crisp skin, thin pancakes, and classic condiments.

