MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL LAUNCHES MH WELLNESS FAIR 2025, CHAMPIONING HEALTHY YOUTHS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) today launches the first edition of its MH Wellness Fair 2025 series, themed “Young & Healthy Champions”, in conjunction with the United Nations’ International Youth Day that is celebrated every 12th August. The fair celebrates and empowers young people to take charge of their health and wellbeing.

Held at The Campus, Ampang, the fair brings together leading health experts, fitness innovators, cultural performers, and wellness brands under one roof. With the aim of empowering communities through knowledge and joyful experiences, the MH Wellness Fair 2025 features an exciting line-up of activities, exclusive wellness packages, and engaging sessions designed to encourage preventive healthcare, fitness, and mental well-being, including:

Health Insights : “Dental Care: Oral Health for Kids and Teens” by Dr. Tracey Lau Phui Yi , Kheng Dental Clinic “Heart Disease: If We Know the Enemy, Why Are We Still Losing?” by Dr. Abdul Arif Shaparudin, Cardiologist, Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) “Stop the Progression: Myopia Control for Children” by Dr. Ng Chun Wai , OPTIMAX Eye Specialist Centre “Recovery, Mental & Emotional Health with Aromatherapy & Cakra Energy” by Redzuan Sabar , AMSPA member from Treat Me Wellness Center

: Fitness & Fun – Babel Fit’s “MoveQuest Adventure Park,” immersive workouts, family dance sessions, and recovery lounge experiences.

– Babel Fit’s “MoveQuest Adventure Park,” immersive workouts, family dance sessions, and recovery lounge experiences. Wellness Experiences – Complimentary massages, posture checks, spa vouchers, and a marketplace featuring over 20 local health and lifestyle vendors.

– Complimentary massages, posture checks, spa vouchers, and a marketplace featuring over 20 local health and lifestyle vendors. Culture & Tradition – A captivating performance of Anggalang Magunatip , the traditional bamboo dance of Sabah , alongside Integration of Malaysian traditional games like Congkak and Batu Seremban that promote coordination, reflexes, and intergenerational bonding.

– A captivating performance of , the traditional bamboo dance of , alongside Integration of Malaysian traditional games like and that promote coordination, reflexes, and intergenerational bonding. VM2026 Integration – A “meet & greet” session with Wira & Manja, the beloved mascots of Visit Malaysia 2026, interactive VR experiences brought by Tourism Malaysia.

The fair also emphasises inclusivity, providing a welcoming environment for both locals and expatriates from all ages to explore Malaysia’s healthcare and tourism offerings. As MHTC prepares for the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026, this initiative serves as a platform to showcase Malaysia’s strengths in healthcare and wellness, while fostering community engagement and promoting healthier living for all.

The MH Wellness Fair 2025 is made possible with the support of key partners: TEG Media, Babel Fit, AMSPA, and Tourism Malaysia. For more information, visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org/.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mohamad Shahizam Fauzi

Head, Communications

+603 8776 6168

shahizam.f@mhtc.org.my

Siti Hamidah Mohd Najib

Senior Executive, Communications

+603 8776 6168

hamidah.m@mhtc.org.my

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), founded in 2009 and operating under the purview of Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is tasked with developing and nurturing the “Malaysia Healthcare” brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates and promotes Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and establishing valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. Working with 82 MHTC member hospitals across Malaysia, MHTC aims to elevate the healthcare travel industry through an active ecosystem, a robust “Malaysia Healthcare” brand, and strategic market initiatives. The “Malaysia Healthcare” brand aspires to position Malaysia as the premier global healthcare destination. As a significant export service, Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry plays a vital role in the nation’s economy.