“At Home with Narwal” Lit Up West Hollywood with Star-Studded Showcase of Flagship Innovations

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Bobby Berk, the event featured an intimate discussion on design, innovation, and the future of smart home living

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Narwal, the global leader in smart home cleaning technology, brought its highly anticipated “At Home with Narwal” event to life on August 21 at a stunning Hollywood Hills venue straight from the cover of Architectural Digest.



Vanessa Hudgens and Bobby Berk attend At Home with Narwal’s summer soiree on Thursday, August 21st, 2025, in West Hollywood, CA.

The exclusive event unveiled Narwal’s new flagship models, Narwal Flow and Narwal S30 Pro, showcasing the brand’s seamless fusion of cutting-edge engineering and contemporary design at a summer soirée in L.A.

Joining the celebration were actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens and design expert Bobby Berk, two voices who share the brand’s belief that home spaces should be both functional and beautiful. Known for her vibrant style and passion for creating warm, intentional living spaces, Hudgens recognizes Narwal’s vision of intuitive technology that integrates seamlessly into everyday life without compromising personality. Berk, celebrated for his ability to blend comfort and style, exemplifies Narwal’s dedication to design that simplifies life while enhancing a home’s ambiance.

“Narwal is not only about cleaning, it’s also about creating space for what matters most,” said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. “Our event with Vanessa and Bobby highlighted Narwal’s mission to help people live freely and passionately. We believe that new technologies and artificial intelligence can truly replace such tasks, free up time and energy, and allow everyone to be freer and pursue what they love.”

Guests experienced live demonstrations of Narwal’s industry-leading innovations, including the FlowWash™ Mopping System (a real-time self-cleaning track mopping design with dual water tanks), Twin AI dodge Obstacle Avoidance (detecting and avoiding 200+ objects with millimeter-level precision), CarpetFocus System (the industry’s first solution tailored for carpet cleaning), EdgeReach™ technology (delivering 99% corner cleaning coverage with 95mm ultra slim robot). These hands-off solutions work quietly and intelligently in real-life simulation environments, giving users more time for family, creativity, and relaxation.

Narwal’s products are designed with a sleek, minimalist aesthetic to blend naturally into home environments. With whisper-quiet performance and meticulously crafted finishes, they prove that smart home technology can be as visually captivating as it is highly functional, a welcome addition to any modern household.

This evening embodied Narwal’s philosophy that technology should bring ease and joy to everyday living.

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry-firsts like the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense™, and the DualFlow Tangle-Free System. We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life. As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 3 million users across 30 countries, including North America, South Korea, Germany, and Australia. Our innovations have been honored with awards like the CES Innovation Awards, Edison Gold Award, and Time Magazine’s Best Inventions.