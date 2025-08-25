Advantech Announces Next-Gen Robotics Development Kit with NVIDIA Jetson Thor with Holoscan Built In

TAIPEI, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Advantech, a global leader in industrial edge computing, is proud to announce the launch of the Advantech MIC-742-AT Robotics Development Kit accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson Thor modules with NVIDIA Holoscan platform support.
Designed for next-generation robotics and physical AI applications, the platform combines NVIDIA Jetson Thor’s ultra-high AI compute power with built-in support for the NVIDIA Holoscan platform—enabling robots to sense, understand, and act with real-time reasoning and ultra low latency sensor processing at the edge.
Next-Level AI Compute for Robotics
Accelerated by the NVIDIA Jetson Thor module, the Advantech MIC-742-AT delivers up to 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS AI performance with 128GB high-bandwidth LPDDR5X memory. Designed for industrial-grade reliability, it offers a total system power consumption of just 150W, wide operating temperature support from -10°C to 60°C, and a compact form factor for space-constrained deployments. The platform also features 8-channel GMSL 2.0 support, enabling high-speed, low-latency sensor connectivity for advanced perception systems. These capabilities make it ideal for humanoid robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), surgical robotics, and other high-performance edge AI applications.
Future-Ready Sensor Fusion and Integration
Aligning with the industry trend toward sensor standardization and Ethernet packet-based transmission, Advantech is adopting NVIDIA Holoscan platform with NVIDIA GPUDirect RDMA, allowing sensor data to stream directly into GPU memory—bypassing CPU bottlenecks and reducing latency—to accelerate AI inference and real-time decision-making.
For developers requiring real-time multimodal sensor synchronization, Advantech offers optional MIC-FG-HSBA1 powered by Holoscan Sensor Bridge and EKI-2712X-SPE switch accessories. These enable low-latency, high bandwidth, and sub-millisecond alignment of data from multiple sensors—such as stereo cameras, Lidar, radar, ultrasound, and IMUs—ensuring AI models operate on precisely timed, multimodal data for more reliable perception and decision-making in robotics.
Availability
The Advantech MIC-742-AT Jetson Thor Robotics Development Kit will officially launch in September 2025. For full specifications, please visit the product page at Advantech website.
Advantech Holoscan Sensor Bridge (MIC-FG-HSBA1) and Holoscan Switch (EKI-2712X-SPE) accessories will be offered as add-on modules for advanced robotics applications.
