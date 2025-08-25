Advantech Announces Next-Gen Robotics Development Kit with NVIDIA Jetson Thor with Holoscan Built In

TAIPEI, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Advantech, a global leader in industrial edge computing, is proud to announce the launch of the Advantech MIC-742-AT Robotics Development Kit accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson Thor modules with NVIDIA Holoscan platform support.



Advantech MIC-742-AT Robotics Development Kit

Designed for next-generation robotics and physical AI applications, the platform combines NVIDIA Jetson Thor’s ultra-high AI compute power with built-in support for the NVIDIA Holoscan platform —enabling robots to sense, understand, and act with real-time reasoning and ultra low latency sensor processing at the edge.

Next-Level AI Compute for Robotics

Accelerated by the NVIDIA Jetson Thor module, the Advantech MIC-742-AT delivers up to 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS AI performance with 128GB high-bandwidth LPDDR5X memory. Designed for industrial-grade reliability, it offers a total system power consumption of just 150W, wide operating temperature support from -10°C to 60°C, and a compact form factor for space-constrained deployments. The platform also features 8-channel GMSL 2.0 support, enabling high-speed, low-latency sensor connectivity for advanced perception systems. These capabilities make it ideal for humanoid robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), surgical robotics, and other high-performance edge AI applications.

Future-Ready Sensor Fusion and Integration

Aligning with the industry trend toward sensor standardization and Ethernet packet-based transmission, Advantech is adopting NVIDIA Holoscan platform with NVIDIA GPUDirect RDMA , allowing sensor data to stream directly into GPU memory—bypassing CPU bottlenecks and reducing latency—to accelerate AI inference and real-time decision-making.

For developers requiring real-time multimodal sensor synchronization, Advantech offers optional MIC-FG-HSBA1 powered by Holoscan Sensor Bridge and EKI-2712X-SPE switch accessories. These enable low-latency, high bandwidth, and sub-millisecond alignment of data from multiple sensors—such as stereo cameras, Lidar, radar, ultrasound, and IMUs—ensuring AI models operate on precisely timed, multimodal data for more reliable perception and decision-making in robotics.

Availability

The Advantech MIC-742-AT Jetson Thor Robotics Development Kit will officially launch in September 2025. For full specifications, please visit the product page at Advantech website.

Advantech Holoscan Sensor Bridge (MIC-FG-HSBA1) and Holoscan Switch (EKI-2712X-SPE) accessories will be offered as add-on modules for advanced robotics applications.