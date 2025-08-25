SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ambilight, a leader in smart glass technology, is proud to announce its partnership with NIO, the premium smart electric vehicle company. The all-new NIO ES8, a full-size, all-scenario flagship SUV, features Ambilight’s Electrochromic (EC) Smart Dimming Side Windows as part of its cutting-edge design.



Ambilight Collaborates with NIO to Bring Electrochromic Side Windows to the Launched All-New ES8 Flagship SUV

Electrochromic (EC) side windows are a new-generation automotive solution designed to intelligently adjust light transmittance, offering superior privacy protection, flexible brightness control and thermal insulation while enhancing comfort and a premium user experience.

The new ES8 offers a spacious cabin with diverse lighting requirements under varying driving conditions. By integrating Ambilight’s EC Smart Dimming Windows, NIO enhances both user experience and functionality, allowing passengers to enjoy a more adaptable and intelligent environment. The technology delivers a transmittance of down to 0.35% in its darkest state, offering effective privacy protection and solar control without compromising transparency or visibility.

EC side windows also provide exceptional protection by blocking up to 99.9% of ultraviolet rays and 97% of infrared rays, significantly reducing heat buildup caused by solar radiation. This not only helps maintain a comfortable cabin temperature but also protects the skin, offering year-round health benefits. In addition, the system supports four-zone independent control, three-level transparency adjustment, and one-touch switching, enabling a highly flexible and user-friendly lighting experience.

The company has consistently advanced the maturity and reliability of EC solutions, enabling large-scale adoption by automakers. Today, Ambilight is the only company worldwide capable of mass-producing both EC sunroofs and EC side windows.

With four years of EC innovation and four product generations, Ambilight’s technology has already been adopted by more than 20 vehicle models worldwide, serving over 100,000 users. This collaboration with NIO reinforces Ambilight’s position as the leading provider of smart glass solutions for the next era of intelligent vehicles.