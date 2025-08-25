Asia’s First All-in-One TCG Marketplace App Launches in Singapore, Enabling Secure, Cross-Border Trading

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Once seen as a fringe subculture, trading card game (TCG) collectors have stepped into the global spotlight, shaping mainstream culture, commerce, and community.

Riding this wave, TCG Unite, Asia’s first fully functional all-in-one TCG marketplace app, marks a breakthrough for the region’s TCG community by combining a comprehensive marketplace with in-app features including:

Buy & Sell Marketplace – List and purchase cards, backed by secure transaction processes.

– List and purchase cards, backed by secure transaction processes. Portfolio Value Tracking – Monitor the value of your card collection.

– Monitor the value of your card collection. Card Pricing Data – Access up-to-date market prices through aggregated comparables from multiple trusted data sources.

– Access up-to-date market prices through aggregated comparables from multiple trusted data sources. Integrated Logistics – End-to-end shipping via DHL, SingPost, or self-collection in Singapore ; similar arrangements are being explored in Japan and Malaysia to facilitate cross-border trading.

– End-to-end shipping via DHL, SingPost, or self-collection in ; similar arrangements are being explored in and to facilitate cross-border trading. Escrow and Dispute Resolution – Safe custody of funds with transparent dispute resolution processes to facilitate refunds.

– Safe custody of funds with transparent dispute resolution processes to facilitate refunds. Enhanced Security – Singpass KYC verification for Singapore -based seller onboarding (by end 2025), ensuring a safer trading environment.

The TCG Unite app will formally be unveiled at the company’s inaugural launch event on 30 August at SingPost Centre, with the ticketed event already experiencing sell-out demand. More than 700 attendees are anticipated at the on-ground event, with one of the main draws being a Card Show which will feature an unprecedented app-only mode of transacting, as well as app-exclusive discount vouchers of up to 10% off card purchases.

TCG Unite was founded by a team whose collective experience spans decades across MNCs, high-growth SMEs, and entrepreneurial ventures. The group saw an opportunity to tackle two persistent challenges in the TCG scene: widespread fraud in the digital age and the absence of a trusted hub for Asia’s diverse TCG community.



Mango Teo, Chief Operations Officer, TCG Unite

COO Mango Teo remarked: “As TCG enthusiasts ourselves, we thoroughly understand the pain points faced by various sub-communities. That drives us to make TCG trading more secure and accessible, with fairer prices across the board. The TCG Unite app, with proprietary features such as a handcrafted card info database, has been more than a year in development, and its upcoming formal launch is testament to our hard work. App registration rates have been encouraging, and we will not stop in our quest to create the perfect TCG trading experience for hobbyists in Asia and beyond.”

About TCG Unite

TCG Unite is a cross-border app marketplace and community platform built by trading card game (TCG) enthusiasts — for TCG enthusiasts. Headquartered in Singapore, we exist to solve several problems the global TCG scene has long had to deal with: fragmented ecosystems, limited access to geographically restricted collectibles, unreliable pricing data, and fraudulent transactions.

More than just a buy-sell platform, we are reimagining how TCG-centric-communities can grow and flourish — local tournaments, verified giveaways, educational content, as well as grassroots partnerships across Southeast Asia and beyond. All with the lofty goal of making TCG trading trusted, inclusive, and borderless.

For more information, please visit https://tcgunite.co