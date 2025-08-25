EcoFlow Unveils New Power Bank Lineups, Redefining How We Charge for Work, Travel and Life

RAPID Pro Series, RAPID Series and RAPID Mag Series offer on-the-go charging solutions for everyone, ranging from ultimate performance to ultra-slim, magnetic convenience

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a leading provider of eco-friendly power solutions, unveiled today three new series of power banks lines to meet the rigorous demands of its customers and the many ways they charge their lifestyles: RAPID Pro Series, RAPID Series and RAPID Mag Series.

RAPID Pro Series: Fast. Smart. Pro.

EcoFlow RAPID Pro Series represents the pinnacle of portable power innovation, built for professionals and tech-savvy users who demand speed, intelligence and versatility on the go.



RAPID Pro Series, RAPID Series and RAPID Mag Series offer on-the-go charging solutions for everyone, ranging from ultimate performance to ultra-slim, magnetic convenience

RAPID Pro Power Bank (27650mAh, 300W, 140W Built-in Cable) is engineered for speed, safety and endurance. With EcoFlow’s signature X-Stream Technology, it offers industry-leading recharging — up to 80 percent in just 20 minutes using the 320W Desktop Charger via pogo-pin connection. The power bank supports up to 300W of multi-device output — simultaneously fast-charging laptops, phones, drones and even satellite internet devices.

Beyond performance, RAPID Pro 27K features a higher standard drone-grade battery core, lasting 300 cycles to 80 percent, and intelligent battery optimization through the EcoFlow App. With X-Guard thermal protection, a sensor monitors temperatures up to 10 million times per day, automatically halting operation when exceeding 118°F (48°C), ensuring safety in high-demand environments.

RAPID Pro X Power Bank (27650mAh, 300W) shares the same powerful core specs as the 27K, but its innovative modular design and customizable experience redefine the way mobile power banks interact with users.

Inspired by the concept of “1+X,” where “1” is the power bank and “X” represents an expandable set of magnetic accessories or replaceable cases, RAPID Pro X introduces an infinity ecosystem ranging from retractable cables to smartwatch chargers, all snapping on seamlessly to extend functionality. The replaceable cases let users match their device to their mood, workspace or travel style.

A standout 3.9-inch smart LCD screen provides real-time status updates of output. Users can personalize the display with custom images or even family photos. They can share their creations with others with the EcoFlow app, making power practical and personal.

Power for Every Moment and What’s Next

EcoFlow also offers the new-generation RAPID Series and RAPID Mag Series — versatile portable power banks designed to meet a wide range of everyday needs.

The RAPID Series strikes a perfect balance of speed, capacity (25k), and portability, offering single output options of 100W or 140W, making it ideal for fast, all-in-one charging on the go.

Meanwhile, the ultra-slim RAPID Mag Series is tailored for Apple users, delivering sleek, magnetic wireless charging in a compact form. Later this year, EcoFlow will introduce an upgraded version of the RAPID Mag power bank exclusively for the upcoming iPhone models. The version will achieve major breakthroughs in charging speed, energy efficiency and magnetic charging technology. Stay tuned for that launch.



The new RAPID Pro Series are more than power banks — it’s a versatile, personal energy companion for every moment of the day.

“By integrating advanced technologies from our larger portable power stations, RAPID can offer pro-grade fast charging, safe operation and smart customization in an ultra-convenient form factor. It’s more than a power bank— it’s a versatile, personal energy companion for every moment of the day,” Essenmacher said.

Availability and Pricing

-Price (power bank only):

-RAPID Pro Power Bank (27650mAh, 300W, 140W Built-in Cable): $179.99 (USD).

-RAPID Pro X Power Bank (27650mAh, 300W): $249.99 (USD).

-More pricing and information about RAPID Series and other accessories can be found on EcoFlow website.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.