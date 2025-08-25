Longbridge Group Collaborates with Cboe to Expand Global Index Offering, Enhancing Investor Access to Key Market Data

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Longbridge Group, a leading financial technology innovator, today announced that it has added the Cboe Global Indices Feed to its data coverage, empowering its clients with advanced tools to navigate dynamic markets and strengthening Longbridge’s position as a gateway to institutional grade insights for retail and professional investors alike.



Longbridge × Cboe | Strategic partnership announced in Singapore

The Cboe Global Indices Feed delivers real-time index values to market participants including globally recognized indices such as the S&P 500 Index (SPX®) and the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX®). As part of the agreement, Longbridge has launched real-time VIX Index data—a critical benchmark for measuring near term U.S. equity market volatility. The VIX Index is designed to reflect investor sentiment and serves as a powerful tool for risk assessment, hedging strategies, and opportunistic trading.

Adam Inzirillo, Global Head of Cboe Data Vantage, said: “We’re proud to be working with Longbridge to broaden access to the Cboe Global Indices Feed, which includes data for industry leading indices such as the SPX and VIX, for a wider community of retail investors. We believe that high-quality, reliable data is a cornerstone of informed decision-making and effective trading strategies, and this collaboration reinforces Cboe’s ongoing commitment to making premium market data more accessible to individual investors around the world.”

Zhong Hua, Head of Technology Business at Longbridge Group, stated: “We are excited to integrate the Cboe Global Indices Feed into our platform to deliver richer market data services to our clients. With this collaboration, we have officially launched real-time VIX index quotes, and we look forward to offering more high quality index data from Cboe in the near future. Indices like the VIX provide valuable insight into market sentiment and can help investors quickly adjust their strategies. This is a key milestone in Longbridge Group’s mission to build a world class global trading infrastructure and enhance our financial services ecosystem.”

Longbridge Securities, the group’s brokerage arm, now provides free real-time quotes for critical indices including the VIX and SPX indices, giving all clients instant access to professional-grade volatility and benchmark data. The platform will soon expand its offerings to include the Cboe Global Indices Feed and enhanced risk management tools, demonstrating Longbridge’s commitment to democratize professional trading tools and empower investors to trade with more confidence.

About Longbridge Group

Longbridge Group is a leading fintech company with three core business segments: Securities, Technology, and Community. Its flagship platform, Longbridge (longbridge.com), is an AI-driven online brokerage offering global investors seamless trading experiences. Longbridge Whale (longbridgewhale.com) provides comprehensive digital trading and wealth management solutions for financial institutions and high-net-worth individuals. LongPort (longportapp.com) is a global investor community platform offering market data, advanced tools, and AI powered investment support through PortAI.