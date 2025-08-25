Narwal Unveils the S30 Series Wet Dry Vacuum with Next-Level Cleaning Power

The S30 Series delivers powerful, maintenance-free cleaning for today’s busy households.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Narwal , a global leader in smart home cleaning technology, proudly announces the launch of its new flagship, the S30 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum, setting a new benchmark for effective and maintenance-free cleaning. Alongside it, Narwal introduces the Narwal S30, a more streamlined model that brings advanced performance to value-conscious households.



Narwal S30 Series Wet Dry Vacuum

To elevate everyday cleaning, the S30 Series builds on the success of the S20 Pro with significant upgrades in performance, hygiene, and usability. It delivers up to 20,000Pa of powerful suction for a deeper clean across all floor types. Its enhanced self-cleaning and drying system reaches to 194°F, ensuring mop pads stay fresh and bacteria-free. A new auto hair cutting system prevents tangles, eliminating one of the most common pain points in vacuum maintenance. For added convenience, a disposable waste separation bag allows for hygienic, touch-free disposal. And with a 180° lie-flat design and 63° easy-turning angle, the S30 Series easily glides under furniture and into tight spaces—making whole-home cleaning more effortless than ever.

Deep Cleaning, Extended Coverage

The Narwal S30 Series delivers unparalleled cleaning performance with an impressive 20,000Pa suction power and 20N of downward mopping pressure—combining powerful vacuuming and effective scrubbing for a truly deep clean. It releases clean water in real time and immediately collects dirty water, ensuring that every wipe is done with fresh water for maximum hygiene and efficiency. Engineered for edge-to-edge precision, its unique Triple-Sided Edge Cleaning design reaches stubborn dirt along walls, baseboards, and tight edges that conventional vacuums often miss. For hard-to-reach spaces, the S30 Series features an ultra-flexible 180° flat-lying body and 63° turning angle, allowing it to glide effortlessly under sofas, around table legs, and into deep room corners with ease.

SGS and TÜV Certified Tangle-Free System:

The S30 Series features a SGS and TÜV certified Tangle-Free System designed to eliminate one of the most common frustrations for vacuum cleaners—hair tangles. The Dual Comb removes hair from the roller and guides it smoothly into the suction port, preventing tangles at the source. Exclusive to the S30 Pro, it is the first in the industry to feature a built-in blade in the base station that automatically cuts through tangled hair, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning even in homes with heavy shedding. A great fit for pet owners, the S30 Pro handles large volumes of fur and hair with ease—no clogs, no mess, no maintenance delays.

Truly Maintenance-Free Experience:

The S30 Series is engineered to deliver a truly maintenance-free cleaning experience, redefining convenience for the modern home. Its advanced base station heats water up to 194°F* for deep self-cleaning, while dual-direction brush rotation thoroughly cleans the roller mop from every angle—keeping each bristle fresh and ready for use. An innovative high-temperature ironing system gently presses and dries the roller mop, restoring its fluffiness and ensuring it remains soft, hygienic, and ready for deep cleaning. A disposable waste separation bag keeps dry and wet waste apart, allowing for clean, touch-free disposal—no dumping, no mess. The system also thoroughly dries internal tubing and the filter to minimize moisture buildup and prevent mold. For added freshness, a built-in deodorizing box helps neutralize odors inside the base station. Taking smart cleaning a step further, the S30 Pro features automatic detergent dispensing, accurately measuring and releasing the optimal amount of cleaning solution in real time—delivering precision and performance with every use.

Extended Runtime and User-Friendly Design:

The S30 Series combines extended runtime with intuitive, user-friendly design to elevate the cleaning experience. With up to 60 minutes* of runtime and a cleaning coverage of up to 4,300 square feet on a single charge, it easily handles large homes without interruption. Powered by AI DirtSense, the S30 Series intelligently detects dirt levels and adjusts its cleaning accordingly for optimal results. Users can also choose from five smart cleaning modes tailored to different floor types and cleaning needs—delivering precision, control, and convenience in every clean.

Availability and Pricing

The Narwal S30 Series is officially available starting today, with a limited-time launch window running to September 7, 2025. The S30 Pro carries a suggested retail price of $549.99, but will be offered at an exclusive launch price of $499.99 during this period. The S30 is priced at $449.99, with a special introductory offer of $399.99. Both models are available through Narwal’s official website and Amazon .

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry-firsts like the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense™, and the DualFlow Tangle-Free System. We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life. As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 3 million users across 30 countries, including North America, South Korea, Germany, and Australia. Our innovations have been honored with awards like the CES Innovation Awards, Edison Gold Award, and Time Magazine’s Best Inventions.