NX China Exhibits at 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing

TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereafter “NX China”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., participated in the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, China from Wednesday, July 16 to Sunday, July 20.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Group photo of NX China staff at the CISCE booth: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uDoYmQl5_2-iNPax8ZuLjxw1YwpL4vJt/view?usp=drive_link

Organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the CISCE is China’s largest exhibition dedicated to the theme of supply chains. Now in its third year, the expo welcomed approximately 650 companies from around 75 countries and regions, with the proportion of overseas exhibitors reaching a record high of 35%. The event concluded successfully, attracting a total of 210,000 visitors, including both industry professionals and the general public.*

*Including online attendees

NX China presented the NX Group’s wide range of logistics solutions, leveraging its strengths as a global logistics company. Its booth highlighted cross-border logistics services as well as international transport solutions utilizing the China–Europe railway, which attracted considerable interest from numerous visitors.

The NX Group remains committed to meeting the logistics challenges of its customers and supporting their business expansion with its global network and accumulated expertise in advanced logistics.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group’s official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/