PPA Tour Asia is bringing Back-to-Back Cups to Malaysia and Vietnam

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Two straight weeks of pure pickleball action is on the horizon, with PPA Tour Asia bringing back-to-back Cups to the region. Malaysia and Vietnam are set to host the biggest names and most hardcore fans, as pickleball continues to take over the continent’s courts.



Double Cups Set Stage For South East Asia Pickleball Showdown

The action starts with the Malaysia Cup (September 24-28, 2025) at 9Pickle Setia Alam and Setia City Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, before moving straight into the Vietnam Cup (September 30 – October 4, 2025) at Tien Son Sports Arena and Tuyen Son Sports Complex in Da Nang. With US$150,000 pro prize pool at each stop and world-class venues waiting, the events have already locked in some serious star power.

Headlining the action will be Ben Johns. With over 150 PPA Tour titles made in the USA, Johns is now bringing the GOAT experience right to Asia’s door.

Joining the hunt for gold is No.1 Men’s Singles superstar Federico Staksrud. The Argentinian powerhouse will be jetting across the Pacific to compete in the heart of Asian pickleball. Royalty will be taking the spotlight with doubles queen Anna Bright bringing the heat to Malaysia.

The blockbuster lineup continues with Tyson McGuffin, Tyra Hurricane Black, Christian Alshon, Zane Navratil, Zoey Chao Yi Wang, Kaitlyn Christian, Alix Truong and even more fan favorites and local heroes ready to post up with their paddles.

“We are excited to bring our inaugural PPA Tour Asia Cups to Malaysia and Vietnam in collaboration with our hosts Bold D Court and Manage, and Americas & Asia Connect Company respectively. Attracting the globe’s best pickleball athletes to the region, fans will be able to watch players from the region challenge the best of the best as the sport continues to rapidly grow across Asia,” said Kimberly Koh, UPA Asia Managing Director.

Amateur action will be a key part of both tournaments. Players of all ages and divisions will compete alongside the pros, with gold medals and bragging rights up for grabs across both weeks.

Get ready for a journey through the heart of Asian pickleball. Stay tuned for more updates on ticketing, player registration and fan experiences.

About PPA Tour Asia:

PPA Tour Asia features a three-tier tournament structure – Slam, Cup and Open events – ensuring all regions and levels of competition experience the premier pickleball tour. Points earned at these events count towards the PPA Tour Asia Rankings, as players chase the prestigious No.1 crown – the ultimate recognition for dominance in Asian professional pickleball.

About UPA Asia: