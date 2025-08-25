Purr-fect Destinations: Agoda’s Top Picks in Asia for Cat Lovers

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has hand-picked Asia’s most feline-friendly destinations to cater to cat enthusiasts across the continent. From charming villages to bustling cities, these locations offer unique experiences for travelers looking to celebrate their love for cats.

For many, encountering a cat while traveling adds a sprinkle of magic to the experience. Wandering through unfamiliar streets with a furry friend nearby or finding a Zen moment with a temple cat transforms ordinary trips into extraordinary tales. Whether it’s the playful antics of street cats or the serene presence of temple felines, these destinations provide a purr-fect backdrop for unforgettable adventures.

Houtong Cat Village, Taiwan

Once a mining village, Houtong has transformed into a cat haven. The village is filled with cat-themed decorations, cafes, and, of course, plenty of cats. Visitors can enjoy leisurely strolls while interacting with the friendly feline residents, making it a must-visit for cat lovers. Jiufen, Taiwan

This charming mountain town is not only famous for its scenic views and tea houses but also for its resident cats that roam the streets and welcome visitors. The combination of breathtaking landscapes and feline companionship makes Jiufen a delightful destination for those seeking a unique travel experience. Kuching, Malaysia

Often referred to as the “City of Cats,” Kuching features cat statues, a cat museum, and a generally feline-friendly atmosphere. The city’s dedication to celebrating cats is evident in its cultural landmarks, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in a truly cat-centric environment. Gotokuji Temple, Tokyo, Japan

Known as the birthplace of the “Maneki-neko” or “beckoning cat,” this temple is filled with thousands of cat statues, believed to bring good luck and fortune. The serene setting and rich history make Gotokuji Temple a fascinating stop for cat enthusiasts exploring Tokyo . Si Yaek Huatakhe Cafe & Guesthouse, Bangkok, Thailand

In the Lat Krabang area, cat boat tours offer a unique experience of cruising through the canals with feline companions. Visitors can enjoy canal sightseeing alongside resident cats, who sometimes even jump between boats. Additionally, some tours focus on environmental efforts, providing an enriching experience for cat lovers who also care about sustainability.

Jun Dong, Associate Vice President at Agoda shared, “Every cat lover deserves a pawsome adventure. With the best deals on accommodations, flights, and activities, Agoda helps travelers discover the most charming feline-friendly spots across Asia, ensuring that their favorite furry friends are never too far away.”

Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and start planning the next cat-themed adventure. Visit Agoda.com for more information.