ThingX Technology Launches Nuna Pendant This 2025Q3: The World’s First AI Emotion-Tracking Pendant

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ThingX, a human-centered health-tech innovator, today announced that its groundbreaking NUNA™ Smart Pendant is now open for limited pre-orders in the US.

Built on 20 years of multimodal sensing research, NUNA is the first wearable designed to translate real-time biometric and environmental signals into actionable emotional insights, helping users cultivate mindfulness, emotional clarity, and personal growth — all while keeping data fully private on-device. More than a tracker, NUNA is a calm, caring mirror for your inner self — where mindful design and embedded AI meet to support whole-person wellbeing.



NUNA Pendant in Silver and Emotion Dashboard on the NUNA App

Introducing NUNA

Unlike traditional wearables that track fitness-related physiological indicators, NUNA is designed to understand your emotional state.

Unlike traditional wearables that track fitness-related physiological indicators, NUNA is designed to understand your emotional state.

What Makes NUNA a World-First

Cutting-Edge Emotional Intelligence

NUNA leverages a world-first multimodal AI architecture to understand and reflect human emotions in real time. At its core, NUNA integrates physiological-based and voice-based emotion analysis into a seamless multimodal sensing framework:

Imagine a device that knows your feelings before you do. NUNA fuses millimeter-wave radar, real-time signal processing, and fully on-device AI into a single pendant. It decodes micro-movements, breath, heart rhythms, and vocal subtleties while translating them into instant emotional intelligence, without ever leaving your body’s private sphere.

The first emotional wearable with mmWave radar — detects subtle physiological changes in breath, heartbeat, and micro-movements linked to emotional states.

— detects subtle physiological changes in breath, heartbeat, and micro-movements linked to emotional states. The proprietary multimodal AI model — designed to be lightweight, processing all activity data seamlessly on-device.

— designed to be lightweight, processing all activity data seamlessly on-device. Privacy by design — no raw audio is ever stored, or transmitted; no wake words required.

— no raw audio is ever stored, or transmitted; no wake words required. Designed to feel naturally — crafted as a piece of jewelry inspired by the elements.

Key Features:

Emotion Tracking – Monitors your emotional states continuously, helping you notice patterns and triggers. Moments (Auto Journaling) – Automatically logs daily reflections, creating a seamless emotional diary. Mindfulness Assistance – Guides gentle meditation and breathing exercises, supporting mental balance. NunaPulse – Subtle vibration cues designed to calm, soothe, and anchor your attention. Emotion Report – Provides a visual summary of emotional trends, including silence duration, speaking patterns, and emotion proportions.

From Prototype to Pendant

Originally codenamed PieX (Personal Index), the device began as an academic prototype. Two years of design and user research transformed it into something more than just smarter. It became more human-centered, designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life.

With a MSRP of $299, each pendant includes the NUNA companion app, offering:

Daily emotional insights

Ambient mood visualizations

Gentle journaling and mindfulness tools

Early adopters will receive exclusive insights & gifts, early shipment and additional app features.

A Movement, Not Just a Launch

“This is more than a product launch,” said Ernest X., Founder of NUNA. “It marks the start of a movement for emotional wellbeing, powered by on-device embedded AI, multimodal sensing, and millimeter-wave radar — delivering real-time emotional intelligence while keeping your data fully private.”

Find your own moment with NUNA.

For more information and pre-sale updates, visit https://nunatechnology.com/