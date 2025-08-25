YEEDI M14 PLUS: Clean Floors, Calm Mind, Wellness Ritual

Only YEEDI Offers Fresh Water Mopping, Every Time

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a world where calendars are packed, screens never sleep, and mental load runs high—especially for those balancing demanding careers and full lives—coming home to calm matters more than ever. Clean, orderly spaces aren’t a luxury; they’re a foundation for focus, rest, and emotional well‑being.

Today, the leading robot vacuum brand YEEDI introduces the YEEDI M14 PLUS again to the world, featuring the ground-breaking OZMO fresh water mopping system, to help reclaim that calm. Designed to lift the invisible weight of daily upkeep, M14 PLUS delivers effortless, whole‑home cleaning so hands are free, minds are clearer, and evenings feel like yours again. By pairing powerful performance with accessible pricing, YEEDI makes everything just as easy as possible.



Peace of Mind Starts from Truly Clean Floors

Recent studies show what many already feel: when your environment is clean, your mind follows. A tidy, hygienic space is closely linked to reduced stress, better focus, and improved emotional wellbeing. But in a life full of demands, maintaining that clarity at home can feel like one more item on a never-ending list.

The YEEDI M14 PLUS was designed to shift that dynamic. With every clean, it brings a quiet sense of control and calm—especially in those subtle moments, like when bare feet meet a freshly mopped floor. Whether your ritual of restoration includes yoga, meditation, reading, or simply unwinding in silence, the M14 PLUS clears the way—taking care of the one surface that connects everything: your floor.

And it does it all using only fresh, clean water—every single time—so your calm begins from the ground up.

“YEEDI believes that a truly clean home is essential to inner peace,” the brand states. “We created the M14 PLUS not just as a cleaning solution, but as a way to turn your living space into a restorative sanctuary—where technology quietly supports your wellbeing.”

No Dirty Water, No Residue, Just Freshness

Unlike traditional spinning or vibrating pads that recycle dirty water—leaving behind streaks, residue, and even unpleasant odors—the M14 PLUS offers something entirely different: true freshness with every pass. Co-developed with floorcare pioneer Tineco, its patented horizontal roller mop uses a closed-loop, 4-stage system that sprays, scrubs, rinses, and extracts in real time. No smears. No re-used water. Just visibly cleaner floors, powered by 200 RPM rotation and 4,000 Pa of consistent pressure.

It doesn’t just clean—it restores the purity of your space.



Thoughtfully Engineered for Effortless Calm

Beyond its mopping brilliance, the M14 PLUS is equipped with intelligent, quietly powerful features designed to remove friction from your daily rhythm:

ZeroTangle 3.0 : Minimizes hair tangles and brush maintenance

: Minimizes hair tangles and brush maintenance Tru-Edge 2.0 : Reaches corners and edges with seamless precision

: Reaches corners and edges with seamless precision AIVI 3D 3.0 Navigation : Learns your layout, navigates with grace

: Learns your layout, navigates with grace Space-saving OMNI Station: Compact, sleek, and fully self-cleaning

It’s a calm, consistent presence in your home—working quietly in the background to keep life flowing with more ease and clarity.

Reclaim Your Time. Restore Your Rhythm. Return to Calm.

YEEDI believes that clean floors are more than a visual upgrade—they are an emotional reset. With the M14 PLUS, every clean cycle becomes an act of care. Not just for your space, but for your time, your routines, and your inner calm.

YEEDI Roller Mop Series Now at All-Time Low Prices — Starting at Just $699

Starting today, all YEEDI roller mop models are available at their lowest prices in history — making now the perfect moment to invest in your home’s calm and cleanliness. Start your wellness ritual with a floor that feels as good as it looks.

