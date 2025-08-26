Abbott receives regulatory approval for the first denosumab biosimilar in Thailand, expanding access to bone disease treatment

Abbott’s denosumab biosimilar is the first approved in Thailand , making advanced therapy for osteoporosis and cancer-related bone loss more affordable for millions of Thais

BANGKOK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Abbott (NYSE: ABT), the global healthcare leader, has received regulatory approval for the first denosumab biosimilar in Thailand, expanding access to advanced therapies for osteoporosis and cancer-related bone loss. With the introduction of Abbott’s denosumab biosimilar in Thailand, this advanced biologic treatment will be more affordable and accessible for the estimated 3 million people suffering from osteoporosis and bone-disease related illness in the country.1,2,3

“For people living with osteoporosis or cancer-related bone disease, access to a denosumab biologic can be truly life-changing,” said Karim Elmashad, divisional vice president of Abbott’s medicines business in Asia Pacific. “With this approval, people in Thailand affected by these conditions now have greater access to this transformative therapy.”

Addressing a growing health challenge

Osteoporosis, a chronic and age-related disease, is a serious public health concern.4,5 The condition has a significant and often debilitating impact, including fractures that lead to loss of independence and reduced quality of life.6 In Thailand, 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men have osteoporosis, with prevalence increasing significantly with age.7 As the country’s population ages — projected to reach 25% aged 60 or older within the next decade — the burden of osteoporosis-related fractures, disability, and healthcare costs is expected to rise sharply.7,8

Fractures caused by osteoporosis can lead to loss of independence, and reduced quality of life. Yet fewer than 40% of hip fracture patients in Thailand begin anti-osteoporosis therapy, often due to barriers such as cost, awareness, and treatment availability.7,9,10

Abbott will provide denosumab as part of its broader strategy to expand access to high-quality medicines across key therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology and women’s health through strategic partnerships with biotechnology companies.

With a 135-year history of delivering life-changing healthcare solutions, Abbott remains committed to helping people live their best at every stage of their lives. Building on its well-established biosimilars portfolio in Latin America and India, and following a recent biosimilar launch in Malaysia, Abbott is accelerating its expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. The introduction of denosumab in Thailand marks a significant step in addressing the region’s growing burden of chronic diseases, while expanding access to a high-quality treatment at a more accessible price.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritional and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

