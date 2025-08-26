Alef flying car starts operations at Silicon Valley airports

Alef begins operations at Half Moon Bay and Hollister airports

Alef will test operations in common air traffic with other aircraft

Alef to operate both as a car and as an aircraft

Both airports may serve as a future base for Alef flying car fleets

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable mobility company designing and developing world’s first flying car – a roadable car with vertical takeoff – announced today agreements to start operations at two airports: Half Moon Bay Airport and Hollister Airport.

Alef to operate at airports with other types of aircraft as well as to test integration in the common air traffic patterns. Alef also plans exhibitions for media and investors at corresponding airports. Two new agreements expand Alef’s R&D flight test locations to five.

Airport agreement prioritizes other traffic over Alef’s operations, giving the right of way to traditional aircraft.

Alef to expand safety procedures to include regular alerting other aircraft of Alef car movements both on the ground and in the air.

Alef to use additional novel safety features, such as AI obstacle recognition, for integration into the air and ground traffic.

Alef to start operations with Model Zero Ultralight, with future operations expanding to other Model Zero models and the commercial Model A. Planned operations include driving, vertical takeoff, forward flight, and vertical landing, as well as air and ground maneuvering.

“Alef first and foremost is a car, using the automotive infrastructure, automotive business model, and automotive market. The novelty is integrating a car into the aviation infrastructure and air traffic. Working in safe, controlled, non-towered airport environments will help Alef, FAA, airport operators, and pilots see how this will work in the future at scale. Electric aviation is more environmentally friendly, quieter, and requires less space — hence it is good to see Silicon Valley airports embracing electric aviation,” said Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef.

About Alef: Alef Aeronautics, based in San Mateo, CA, is a sustainable electric transportation company designing and developing the first road-legal passenger car capable of vertical takeoff and forward flight. Alef’s investors include Draper Associates, Impact VC, Chinney Alliance, Draper B1, Bronco Ventures, SplashVC, and others. More info: https://alef.aero .