Cerecin Joins NIHR HealthTech Research Centre in Brain Health as an Industry Partner

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cerecin, a global biotech company focused on neurometabolism, is proud to announce its partnership with the NIHR HealthTech Research Centre (HRC) in Brain Health, joining a distinguished group of industry leaders including GE Healthcare, Novo Nordisk, Roche Diagnostics, and Camtech Innovations.

The HRC, based at King’s College London and the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, is dedicated to advancing the diagnosis, care, and treatment of dementia through cutting-edge technologies. The Centre will leverage brain scanning, blood sampling, computerized testing, and digital tools to develop more effective and earlier methods of diagnosing dementia, aiming to reduce its societal impact.

Led by Professor Dag Aarsland, Director of the Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, and Professor Clive Ballard of the University of Exeter, the HRC brings together academic excellence and industry innovation to tackle one of the most pressing challenges in neuroscience.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Charles Stacey, President & CEO of Cerecin, said:

“We are excited to join the HRC as an industry partner. King’s College London has a world-class reputation in neuroscience research, and we believe that close collaboration between academia and industry is essential to accelerate innovation and bring impactful solutions to market. We are honored to join other industry leaders in advancing the future of brain health.”

Dr. Richard Siow, Director of Ageing Research at King’s (ARK) and Industry Lead for the NIHR HealthTech Research Centre in Brain Health, added: “We are pleased to welcome Cerecin as an industry partner. Cerecin is at the forefront of neurometabolism, a critical area of neuroscience research with the potential for significant impact to enhance healthy brain ageing. We look forward to working together to explore opportunities across Cerecin’s pipeline and beyond.”

As Cerecin advances the ALTER AD study, its pivotal Phase 3 program in Alzheimer’s disease dementia with lead compound, tricaprilin, the company is actively pursuing strategic partnerships to strengthen its leadership in the field. These collaborations will support the development of both its current pipeline and future innovations, both independently and in concert with other industry leaders.

About Cerecin

Cerecin is a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing drugs that target the metabolic basis of neurological diseases. Cerecin’s development programs leverage its extensive experience in neurology drug development and lipid science. Cerecin is supported by multinational partners; Nestlé, Wilmar and IOI. By combining the deep expertise of its leadership team with a highly differentiated drug development program, Cerecin is becoming a global leader in neurology therapeutics.

Cerecin’s lead compound, tricaprilin, is currently in Phase 3, the ALTER AD study, for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease dementia. Tricaprilin enhances ketone production by delivering medium-chain fatty acids directly to hepatic mitochondria, where they are rapidly metabolized to acetyl-CoA. This acetyl-CoA enters the ketogenesis pathway, producing ketone bodies such as β-hydroxybutyrate (BHB), which are transported to extrahepatic tissues, converted back to acetyl-CoA, and utilized in the TCA cycle to generate ATP. This mechanism bypasses impaired glucose metabolism and supports energy production in metabolically compromised cells.

For more information, visit www.cerecin.com or follow us on LinkedIn.