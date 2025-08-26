Coway Unveils Landmark 20th Sustainability Report for FY2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Coway Co., Ltd., the “Best Life Solution Company,” has released its latest sustainability report for FY2024, the 20th to date. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company’s progress toward its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, providing an in-depth look at how it fulfills its social responsibilities while enhancing long-term value for stakeholders.

“Coway has been expanding its R&D investments in order to develop innovative products and secure new technologies, resulting in record-high sales and ongoing growth,” said Coway’s CEO, Jangwon Seo. “We will continue to systematically manage our strategic ESG tasks and strengthen their execution, to deliver genuine environmental and social value.”

First published in 2006, the 2024 iteration of the Sustainability Report highlights Coway’s latest key achievements as guided by its vision of becoming a “Company Caring for Better Earth.”

On the Environmental front, Coway has made headway through the implementation of a closed-loop resource circulation system by applying recycled materials – made from plastic waste collected from returned products – to its mass-produced products. The company is also working to continuously reduce environmental impact in product design and packaging by simplifying its packaging and using eco-friendly materials.

With regards to its Social undertakings, Coway has continued its biodiversity conservation activities in collaboration with local communities, organizing campaigns such as creating classroom forests and collective river and marine ‘plogging’ activities. Furthermore, since 2018, the company has been supporting environmentally vulnerable groups by providing air purifiers and subsequent maintenance services, in recognition of which, Coway received a commendation from South Korea’s Ministry of Environment in 2024.

Moreover, with regards to the Governance sector, Coway this year joined voluntary disclosures of corporate value enhancement plans to strengthen transparent communication, setting mid-to-long-term performance indicators and targets to increase shareholder value.

Established in 2021, Coway’s ESG Committee deliberates and makes decisions on key ESG matters based on the expertise and the independence of its Board of Directors. Coway also operates a working-level ESG Council to regularly share its ESG direction with employees and monitor the implementation of key tasks across business areas.

The full text of the Coway Sustainability Report 2024 is available here.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the “Best Life Solution Company,” is a leading environmental home appliances company making people’s lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. BEREX, the company’s sleep & wellness brand, aims to improve the quality of life through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. In 2025, the company launched Coway Life Solution, a premium elder care platform offering personalized care solutions tailored to different life stages. For more information, please visit https://au.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.