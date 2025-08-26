Dreame Technology Unveils Over 10 Flagship Products at COMEX 2025, Expanding into Kitchen Appliances and TVs

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame Technology announced its participation at COMEX 2025 in Singapore, where it will unveil a premium lineup of new products, including Matrix10 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop with Multi-Mop Switching Tech, H15 Pro FoamWash Wet and Dry Vacuum, Z30S Station Stick Vacuum, as well as Miracle Pro Hair Dryer and Aero Straight Hair Styler. Meanwhile, Dreame will debut its high-end kitchen and TV product lines in Southeast Asia for the first time —featuring the Water Purifier, Dishwasher, Built-in Oven with Steam and Air Fryer, Slanted Canopy Hood, and FlexInduction Hob. As an innovator in smart cleaning, Dreame is evolving into a leader in whole-home smart living.

During the exhibition, visitors can experience Dreame’s new flagship innovations and enjoy a wide range of exclusive promotional offers. COMEX 2025 will be held from August 28–31 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre (Dreame Booth: 8105, Level 4).



Technological Breakthroughs: Leading Industry Upgrades in Smart Cleaning

Over the past two years, Dreame robot vacuums have redefined the market with industry-first innovations such as Robotic Retractable Legs, Dual Flex Arm Technology, VersaLift™ Navigation Technology, and advanced intelligent algorithms. These technologies have not only improved user experience but also helped Dreame the #1 market share in 18 countries worldwide.

This year, Dreame introduces a new wave of innovation with the Aqua 10 Pro Track and Aqua10 Roller series, along with the Matrix10 Ultra, the industry’s first Robot Vacuum and Mop with Multi-Mop Switching Tech.

Key features of Matrix10 Ultra include:

Dreame’s First – The Matrix10 Ultra features three specialized mop modules—Power Scrub for stubborn stains, Sponge Water-Lock for wet floors, and Thermal Energy for a spotless finish—automatically switching for kitchens, bathrooms, and more to deliver targeted cleaning while preventing cross-contamination.

Intelligent Upgrade – With Smart 3DAdapt™ Obstacle Avoidance and LED light, Matrix10 Ultra intelligently recognizes more than 240 obstacles and employs a strategic avoidance system.

Industry-Leading – It features dual retractable legs and a swing arm motor on the front side of the drive wheel, enabling the robot to smoothly clear single-step obstacles up to 8cm.

Industry-Leading – With up to 30,000Pa suction, Matrix10 Ultra quickly picks up scraps of paper, cat litter, dust, hair, etc.

Dreame’s First – The new design of Three-Solution Compartment supports three types of cleaning solutions – floor cleaning solution, wood floor care solution, and pet odor solution – to meet refined household cleaning and maintenance needs.

Dreame also unveiled the Aqua10 Roller at COMEX 2025. Building on its Robotic Retractable Legs and 6cm obstacle crossing technology, the Aqua10 Roller introduces AquaRoll™ Mopping Technology, delivering 10N downward pressure with 30,000Pa suction to effectively remove stubborn stains. It also integrates Dreame’s first AutoSeal™ Roller Guard, which shields the roller brush from carpets during vacuuming to achieve true wet-dry separation.

Wet and Dry Vacuum: FoamWash Technology for Efficient Pet Odor Removal

As a key tool for deep home cleaning, Dreame’s H15 Pro FoamWash introduces pet-friendly FoamWash Technology, creating a new cleaning revolution for pet households. In addition to Dreame’s signature features such as 180° Lie-Flat Reach under low furniture, Immersive 100°C Hot Water Self-Cleaning, and upgraded 23,000Pa suction, the H15 Pro FoamWash also includes multiple breakthroughs:

Dreame’s First – Targeted Foam Application, spraying specialized pet-friendly cleaning foam directly onto stains to dissolve dirt and neutralize lingering odors such as pet waste.

Dreame’s Innovation – Upgraded GapFree™ 2.0 AI DescendReach Robotic Arm – When the AI detects edges, the Robotic Arm automatically lowers to scrape dirt and water back toward the roller.

Dreame’s Innovation – TangleCut™ 2.0 Resilient Scraper – With a 15% denser comb teeth layout, it efficiently intercepts and cuts through pet hair more precisely, ensuring faster separation and making it the perfect tool for multi-pet families.

Dreame’s Innovation – Up to 100°C Far-Infrared Quiet Drying, achieving 5-minute rapid drying with smart detection, stopping automatically when components are dry for enhanced efficiency.

Stick Vacuum: One-Button Dust Disposal, 100 Days Maintenance-Free

The Dreame Z10 Series Station Stick Vacuums, positioned as entry-level auto-emptying cordless stick vacuums, have already achieved global sales of over 100,000 units. The Z10S Station’s auto-emptying dock allows hands-free dust disposal at the press of a button in just 10 seconds and simplifying post-cleaning. With multi-functional attachments, it handles sofa dust mites, window sills, and corner cleaning with ease. The newly launched Z30S Station takes these upgrades even further:

Suction Upgrade – 260AW suction power easily handles large debris.

LED Light Reveals Dust – 140° wide-angle LED Light dust illumination highlights fine dust for easier cleaning.

Filtration Upgrade – The HEPA H14 filter achieves a 99.99% filtration rate, effectively capturing particles as small as 0.1µm.

Dust Bag Upgrade – 3L antibacterial dust bag holds dust for up to 100 days.

Personal Care: Smart Drying and Deep Hair Care

In addition to Dreame’s popular Pocket Uni foldable high-speed dryer (100–240V global voltage, 180° folding), the brand also unveiled its most advanced personal care products at COMEX 2025:

Miracle Pro, representing Dreame’s top-of-the-line hair dryer:

Dreame’s First – The first “Fragrant Mist× Dual-Wavelength Red Light × AI Smart Mode” triple hair-care system. Micron-level atomized essence (containing sturgeon caviar, white truffle extract, and hydrolyzed keratin) reaches deep into the hair core, nourishing hair while drying it.

Hair Care Upgrade – Dual-Wavelength Red Light (1064nm deep, 633nm surface) stimulates scalp blood flow, with 600 million negative ions strengthening hair health.

Intelligence Upgrade – AI thermal system control automatically adjusts airflow temperature and speed in real time for optimal heat control.

Aero Straight – Dreame’s first High-Speed airflow hair styler:

Innovative Technology – Advanced system that dries and straightens hair simultaneously, with multiple heat and speed settings.

High-Speed Motor – An 110,000-rpm high-speed motor drives powerful airflow. The six-segment air outlet and five-segment fluid cavity design ensure uniform airflow, maximizing straightening efficiency while fundamentally eliminating heat damage to hair.

Smart Hair Care – Root-Care Mode maintains a scalp-friendly 57°C for gentle drying and styling at the roots, while negative ions, Keratin-Infused Coating, and heat-activated Argan Oil Coating lock in moisture, tame frizz, and preserve long-lasting shine.

Breaking Boundaries｜From Cleaning to Kitchen and Living Room, Shaping a Complete Smart Home Experience

As a leader in the premium smart cleaning market, Dreame continues to set industry benchmarks. With the same uncompromising standards, the company now extends its expertise to the kitchen and living room.

In addition to the recently launched Z2000 Fully-Integrated Dishwasher and PM10 Air Purifier, Dreame also introduced TV S100 with Aura Mini LED 4K, Dreame’s most compact all-in-one hot and cold water purifier S1, as well as a suite of premium kitchen solutions including Built-in Oven with Steam and Air Fryer, Slanted Canopy Hood, and Induction Hob.



As Dreame’s flagship model, the Aura Mini LED 4K TV S100 features Aura Mini LED backlighting with Full Array Local Dimming for precise light control and deeper blacks, significantly enhancing brightness, color gamut, accuracy, and contrast for a more lifelike viewing experience. Integrated with a full Soundbar audio system and powered by Dreame’s innovative Dreamind™ Pro AI picture engine, it upscales 2K content close to 4K quality while offering comprehensive picture tuning, adaptive color and clarity adjustment, intelligent noise reduction, and scene optimization—delivering visuals that closely match what the human eye perceives.

The compact S1 Water Purifier features Dreame’s proprietary CryoFlash™ Rapid Cooling Technology and HeatWave™ Instant Heating Technology, delivering ice at the touch of a button. Enjoy ice-cold water as low as 3°C anytime, along with hot water for a variety of scenarios—from baby formula to specialty teas and refreshing cold drinks. The Dreame S1 Water Purifier combines the functions of an ice maker, water dispenser, electric kettle, and purifier in one compact design. Its NanoFilter Ultrafiltration System with dual-core, 7-stage filtration, combined with Dual Sterilization Technology (UV + Super Water Ions), effectively removes microplastics, residual chlorine, VOCs, microorganisms, and other pollutants, while preserving beneficial minerals. At the same time, it ensures safer drinking water and enhances taste.

The premium flagship kitchen appliance series integrates multiple Dreame-First cutting-edge technologies, introducing the DZ60 Pro Fully-integrated Dishwasher, OZ60 Pro Built-in Steam Oven, EZ60 FlexInduction Hob, and HZ60 Slanted Canopy Hood.

The DZ60 Pro Fully-integrated Dishwasher has been certified under Singapore’s Water Efficiency Labelling Scheme (WELS), earning the highest 4-Tick rating. Equipped with Dreame’s innovative 360° HydraFlow Wash System, its six spray arms deliver three-tiered spray coverage for a more comprehensive clean. Compatible with the Dreame App, it allows 24-hour scheduling and real-time monitoring of wash cycles, making cleaning more intelligent and convenient. With customizable panels, fully built-in body and concealed control panel, it blends seamlessly into modern home environments.

OZ60 Pro combines bake, steam, air fry, and more into one smart oven. With 1600W steam injection, multi-mode baking, and precise PID heat control, it handles everything from low-temp steam to crispy air-fried snacks—bringing versatility and professional-level results to any modern kitchen.

The EZ60 FlexInduction Hob and HZ60 Slanted Canopy Hood embody Dreame’s design philosophy of blending technology with aesthetics. The EZ60 features 3600W Boost power, three-zone independent design, and dual-control heat settings to easily adapt to diverse cooking needs. Meanwhile, the HZ60 adopts the innovative 3D side suction design with four speed settings, a five-layer filter, and activated carbon to efficiently capture smoke and odors while keeping the kitchen fresh.

As a technology-driven brand, Dreame remains committed to premium positioning, innovation-led R&D, and breakthrough product design that truly addresses consumer needs. Looking ahead, Dreame will continue to deliver high-performance, high-quality, and highly innovative products and services to global consumers.

For more information, visit https://www.dreame.sg/.